Senators take series lead thanks to Bobby Ryan’s OT goal

The Ottawa Senators looked to be in complete control against the Boston Bruins on Monday night, racing out a three-goal lead early in the third period before letting it slip away.

But thanks to Bobby Ryan‘s overtime goal 5:43 into the extra period, the Senators were able to escape with a 4-3 overtime win to take a 2-1 series lead.

The fact that Ryan scored the goal will be a little controversial in Boston for sure.

Ryan’s goal came on a power play after he was hit in the face by Bruins forward Riley Nash, resulting in Nash getting a two-minute for roughing. Just prior to Nash’s jab at Ryan’s face, Ryan appeared to catch Nash with a direct hit to the head that went uncalled.

Ottawa scored the GWG in OT on the power play that came as a result of this play pic.twitter.com/ClA5D4ykQe — Shane O'Donnell (@shane1342o) April 18, 2017

It did not take long for Ryan to score the goal shown in the video above.

Along with Ryan’s goal, the big stars for Ottawa on Monday were once again defenseman Erik Karlsson and forward Mike Hoffman. Hoffman scored a pair of goals while Karlsson recorded a pair of helpers, while the two teamed up for an absolutely sensational goal in the first period to open the scoring.