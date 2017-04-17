PHT Morning Skate: This Maple Leafs fan has become an internet sensation

–This Toronto Maple Leafs fan became an internet sensation after he was photographed with a cigarette in his mouth during Game 2 at the Verizon Center in Washington. Obviously, the fact that he has the Stanley Cup shaved into his head and his face is completely painted in blue and white also helped. (Washington Post)

Here’s some additional info on the man they call “dartguy”. (BarDown)

–A lot of things went right for the Montreal Canadiens in their win over the New York Rangers on Sunday, but Torrey Mitchell had a bit of an embarrassing moment when he was sent flying into the opponent’s bench by Kevin Klein. (Sportsnet)

–Colin Fleming wrote about his memories of the 1987 quadruple overtime game between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, which was known as “Easter Epic”. Fleming explains how a memorable game like that made such a lasting impression on him. Fleming writes: “My father died when I was twenty-five of a heart attack. My sister died when she was thirty-three of a heroin overdose. I have gone through some things in my own life, as I try to deal with the nowness, where I have almost died, and often I have thought back to what became known as the Easter Epic. The Easter part always seemed so apt to me, that this four OT game, which represented both elimination and advancement, should culminate on Easter.” (Sports Illustrated)

—Jake Guentzel‘s hat trick helped the Penguins grab a 3-0 series lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night. You can watch the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–The 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs are far from over, but if we had to hand out the Conn Smythe right now, it would probably go to Blues goalie Jake Allen. After an up and down regular season, Allen has been incredible through three playoff games. (NBC Sports)

—Kasperi Kapanen scored the game-winning goal in double overtime against Washington on Saturday night, but his father, Sami, missed it. At least the former NHLer had a good reason. Sami is an assistant coach and majority owner of KalPa of the Finnish League, and they played and won a Game 7 of their own on Saturday night. “To me, it’s just fatherly joy on watching something like that. Then you go back and you start thinking, ‘S—, I did never score in overtime in the playoffs in NHL and he did it in his second game.’” (Sportsnet)

–So who’s in the running for dad of the year? I’d give my vote to R.J. Umberger. That’s a pretty awesome playroom: