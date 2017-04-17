PHT Morning Skate: This Maple Leafs fan has become an internet sensation

By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–This Toronto Maple Leafs fan became an internet sensation after he was photographed with a cigarette in his mouth during Game 2 at the Verizon Center in Washington. Obviously, the fact that he has the Stanley Cup shaved into his head and his face is completely painted in blue and white also helped. (Washington Post)

Here’s some additional info on the man they call “dartguy”. (BarDown)

–A lot of things went right for the Montreal Canadiens in their win over the New York Rangers on Sunday, but Torrey Mitchell had a bit of an embarrassing moment when he was sent flying into the opponent’s bench by Kevin Klein. (Sportsnet)

–Colin Fleming wrote about his memories of the 1987 quadruple overtime game between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, which was known as “Easter Epic”. Fleming explains how a memorable game like that made such a lasting impression on him. Fleming writes: “My father died when I was twenty-five of a heart attack. My sister died when she was thirty-three of a heroin overdose. I have gone through some things in my own life, as I try to deal with the nowness, where I have almost died, and often I have thought back to what became known as the Easter Epic. The Easter part always seemed so apt to me, that this four OT game, which represented both elimination and advancement, should culminate on Easter.” (Sports Illustrated)

Jake Guentzel‘s hat trick helped the Penguins grab a 3-0 series lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night. You can watch the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–The 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs are far from over,  but if we had to hand out the Conn Smythe right now, it would probably go to Blues goalie Jake Allen. After an up and down regular season, Allen has been incredible through three playoff games. (NBC Sports)

Kasperi Kapanen scored the game-winning goal in double overtime against Washington on Saturday night, but his father, Sami, missed it. At least the former NHLer had a good reason. Sami is an assistant coach and majority owner of KalPa of the Finnish League, and they played and won a Game 7 of their own on Saturday night. “To me, it’s just fatherly joy on watching something like that. Then you go back and you start thinking, ‘S—, I did never score in overtime in the playoffs in NHL and he did it in his second game.’” (Sportsnet)

–So who’s in the running for dad of the year? I’d give my vote to R.J. Umberger. That’s a pretty awesome playroom:

 

Vigneault: Rangers top players ‘don’t have it right now’

By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2017, 9:58 AM EDT

Prior to Game 3 on Sunday, Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault called out Chris Kreider for being “ordinary” in the first two games of the series.

Vigneault’s message didn’t really seem to have much of an impact on Kreider (or any other Ranger for that matter), as New York was dominated for most of the game.

As you can imagine, the Rangers coach’s patience with his top players is thinning. Instead of singling out Kreider, he decided to send a direct message to all of his top forwards after that ugly Game 3 loss.

“Right now, our best line is our fourth line,” Vigneault said, per the Bergen Record. “Our top players need to find their game. They obviously don’t have it right now.”

He’s got a point. Tanner Glass, Oscar Lindberg and Jesper Fast have given an honest effort in each game.  In their only victory of the series, it was Glass that scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 win.

Meanwhile, the top line of Kreider, Mats Zuccarello and Derek Stepan have combined to score one goal and one assist in the first three games of the series.

The other issue, is that they don’t seem to be very good at home. It’s been a problem throughout the season and it’s continued into the playoffs.

“I think it’s important we start with ourselves and not look at what they are doing,” Henrik Lundqvist said after the game. “Yes, they are a good team. We have to give more at home, in the playoffs, or we aren’t going to win. We need more, it’s as simple as that.”

The Rangers can’t afford to go back to the Bell Center down 3-1, so they’ll need to put together an incredible effort to make up for the stinker they delivered last night.

Game 4 will be held at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Monday

By Joey AlfieriApr 17, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

There are four games on the schedule tonight. The Senators and Bruins, and Capitals and Maple Leafs will all look to go ahead 2-1, while the Blackhawks and Flames will try to avoid falling behind 3-0.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: CNBC (Stream online here)

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Network: CNBC (Stream online here)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Kassian wins it for Oilers, who shut out Sharks again

By James O'BrienApr 17, 2017, 12:36 AM EDT

The venue changed, but the larger points stayed the same between the Sharks and Oilers from Game 2 to Game 3 … shockingly so.

To start, Cam Talbot shut out San Jose for the second straight game, making 23 saves as Edmonton won 1-0, taking a 2-1 series lead on Sunday. Considering that Talbot only needed 16 stops for a shutout in Game 2, it’s obvious that offense has been halted in this series (even with Joe Thornton back for the Sharks).

Wait … allow a correction: offense is drying up for everyone not named Zack Kassian.

The former first-rounder and former reclamation project now has two consecutive game-winning goals. He was a regular threat against the Sharks, too, creating turnovers and applying his mixture of size and skill in impressive (rarely seen) ways.

He’s already inspiring comparisons to the Oilers’ “most recent” unlikely hero before him: Fernando Pisani (yet, it’s been a while for Edmonton):

More than a few people griped that Kassian beat Jones five-hole (“again!”).

Of course, that goal would be far less regrettable if the Sharks had been able to score since the overtime-winner from Game 1.

It’s been an extremely tight couple of games between the two teams, so coming out on top twice in a row has to be really heartening for an Oilers team that came into the playoffs with legitimate questions about their defense.

Now the Sharks must push through their bumps and bruises to find a way to create more offense.

… And, dare we say, find a way to contain that Kassian kid?

Video: Alex Radulov’s one-handed goal was just rich

By James O'BrienApr 16, 2017, 10:58 PM EDT

As silly as many of the Alex Radulov criticisms seem, it will be especially difficult to take any talk of being “soft” seriously after some of his ridiculous displays against the New York Rangers.

Radulov provided a truly spectacular display in Game 3, drawing worthy Peter Forsberg comparisons as he bulled through Rangers and scored a one-handed goal to put Montreal up 3-0 in an eventual 3-1 win.

(Watch in awe in the video above.)

He also made the sort of play that drew references to “witchcraft” on the play that set the table for Shea Weber‘s game-winner.

Speaking of decisive tallies, Radulov also made a great play to set up the goal that sent Game 2 to overtime and then out-willed opponents to collect the overtime game-winner in that contest.

Radulov turns 31 in July. One can understand why the Canadiens might struggle to decide what kind of term they can stomach with a player not that far removed from the KHL.

Still, the way things are going, he’ll get paid (and likely enjoy plenty of term) whether it’s with the Habs or not.