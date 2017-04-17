Michael Latta suspended in AHL after 10th fight of season

The American Hockey League announced on Monday that Rockford IceHogs forward Michael Latta has been suspended one game after he recorded his 10th fighting major of the season on Saturday against the Iowa Wild.
The AHL has a rule in place to help decrease fighting that says any player that records 10 fighting majors in a single season will be automatically suspended for one game.
Since Rockford’s season came to an end on Saturday, his suspension will be served the next time he is on an active roster in the AHL.
He has spent the 2016-17 season split between the Ontario Reign and Rockford with seven of his fights coming as a member of Ontario.
Latta, a veteran of 113 NHL games as a member of the Washington Capitals, is no stranger to fisticuffs having recorded at least eight fights in the AHL in each of the past six seasons.
Erik Karlsson is putting on quite a show for the Ottawa Senators in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins.
After helping them complete their come-from-behind win in Game 2 with a sensational play to set up Derrick Brassard on Saturday, he was back it again in the first period of Game 3 on Monday night when he set up a pair of goals just 25 seconds apart.
The first goal was the best of the bunch when he found Mike Hoffman on a perfect hail mary stretch pass that sent him in alone on a breakaway against Tuukka Rask. Once there, Hoffman went to the Peter Forsberg move (or more timely, the Alexander Radulov move) and just gently slid the puck around the Bruins goalkeeper for the game’s first goal.
Less than 30 seconds after that play, Karlsson made another fantastic play at the blue line to keep the puck in the offensive zone and set up Derrick Brassard for his 20th career postseason goal to give the Senators an early 2-0 lead.
The first-round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues on Monday night with four games on the NBC networks, as well as our Live Streams.
It starts at 7 p.m. ET with the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins meeting on CNBC, while the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals on NBCSN. Then at 9:30 p.m. ET the Chicago Blackhawks look to get on the board (both in the series and on the actual scoreboard) when they visit the Nashville Predators (CNBC). The night wraps up with the Calgary Flames visiting the Anaheim Ducks (NBCSN).
Here is al of the information you need for tonight’s games.
Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: CNBC (Stream online here)
Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Network: CNBC (Stream online here)
Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
After being listed as a game-time decision earlier on Monday, we now know the official status for Washington Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
He is out.
The Capitals announced just before the start of the game that the veteran defenseman will be sidelined due to an upper body injury and is currently listed as day-to-day. He will be replaced by Nate Schmidt who will start the game skating on the team’s top defense pairing alongside John Carlson.
The fact Alzner is not playing is particularly noteworthy given how long it has been since the Capitals have played a game without him in the lineup.
Monday’s game will be Alzner’s first missed game since the 2010 playoffs when he sat out Game 6 of the Capitals’ first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens.
Alex Iafallo, the Minnesota-Duluth senior that finished 12th in the country in scoring this season, has signed an entry-level deal with the L.A. Kings, according to the Buffalo News.
Iafallo, 23, is coming off a terrific campaign with the Bulldogs. He scored 21 goals and 51 points in 42 games, helping the school advance to the Frozen Four — where he was named to the All-Tournament team.
An undrafted free agent, Iafallo could quickly find himself in action with the Kings’ AHL club in Ontario. The Reign are set to begin their Calder Cup playoff campaign against rivals San Diego.