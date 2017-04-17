Michael Latta suspended in AHL after 10th fight of season

The American Hockey League announced on Monday that Rockford IceHogs forward Michael Latta has been suspended one game after he recorded his 10th fighting major of the season on Saturday against the Iowa Wild.

The AHL has a rule in place to help decrease fighting that says any player that records 10 fighting majors in a single season will be automatically suspended for one game.

Since Rockford’s season came to an end on Saturday, his suspension will be served the next time he is on an active roster in the AHL.

He has spent the 2016-17 season split between the Ontario Reign and Rockford with seven of his fights coming as a member of Ontario.

Latta, a veteran of 113 NHL games as a member of the Washington Capitals, is no stranger to fisticuffs having recorded at least eight fights in the AHL in each of the past six seasons.