Maple Leafs top Capitals in another OT thriller

There is belief in Toronto. And probably a lot of panic in Washington.
The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to get the upper hand in their first-round series against the Washington Capitals on Monday night thanks to a 4-3 come-from-behind win that was capped off with Tyler Bozak‘s overtime goal just 1:37 into the extra period.
Every game in this series has now gone to overtime.
There were two key turning points in this game.
The first one came in the second period when the Capitals had a two-goal lead a full two-minute, 5-on-3 advantage. It was a perfect opportunity to put the game away. But the Capitals not only failed to capitalize and add to their lead, they allowed Toronto to score two late second period goals to tie the game.
But the biggest turning point came in the closing seconds of a frantic third period that saw the two teams exchange chances when Lars Eller was assessed a high-sticking penalty with just 16 seconds to play in regulation. That power play carried over to the overtime period and resulted in Bozak’s game-winning goal (which you can see in the video above).
It’s not a surprise the Maple Leafs are giving the Capitals a fight in this series. After all, even though they are a young team it is still one that has an impressive amount of talent and has played at a pretty high level for the past few months. But the fact they have the Presidents’ Trophy winning team on the ropes heading into Game 4 is probably something that not many people expected when the series began.
When goalies leave their crease to go after a loose puck bad things can happen.
They can misplay the puck. They can turn it over. They can lose the race. They can get caught out of position.
Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby has no time for any of those concerns, and demonstrated his fearless demeanor in the second period on Monday night.
Just as the Maple Leafs were successfully killing off a 5-on-3 situation, Mitch Marner seemed to have a clear path to picking up a loose puck just inside the Capitals blue line for what would have been a breakaway.
That is, until Holtby came flying out nowhere, sliding across the ice, and just managing to get his stick on the puck to knock it away from Marner, not only preventing a breakaway, but also narrowly avoiding what could have been a disastrous result for he and the Capitals.
At that point the Capitals were holding onto a 3-1 lead, but it would not last.
Thanks to a pair of Maple Leafs goals late in the second period the two teams went into the break tied at three. So while Holtby’s gamble paid off on the short-term, it still was not enough to help the Capitals maintain their lead.
Tough start for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 against the Washington Capitals on Monday night when they allowed two goals on the first two shots they faced (Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin did the damage) in the game’s first five minutes.
But they started to get back into it later in the period and cut the deficit in half thanks to Auston Matthews, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, scoring his first career playoff goal. He has a fortunate bounce off of Nate Schmidt‘s head, leaving the puck right on the doorstep for an easy tap-in, to thank for it.
You can see the entire play in the video above.
Schmidt was playing on Monday due to an upper body injury to veteran defenseman Karl Alzner and he ended up playing a pretty big role in the first period. Not only because of this play, but he also set up the Capitals’ first goal when he made a beautiful play to set up Backstrom in front.
With 40 goals during the regular season, Matthews put together one of the best rookie seasons the NHL has seen in years and was not only the top rookie goal-scorer in the league, he ended up as the second leading goal-scorer in the entire league, trailing only Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby.
Erik Karlsson is putting on quite a show for the Ottawa Senators in their first-round series against the Boston Bruins.
After helping them complete their come-from-behind win in Game 2 with a sensational play to set up Derrick Brassard on Saturday, he was back it again in the first period of Game 3 on Monday night when he set up a pair of goals just 25 seconds apart.
The first goal was the best of the bunch when he found Mike Hoffman on a perfect hail mary stretch pass that sent him in alone on a breakaway against Tuukka Rask. Once there, Hoffman went to the Peter Forsberg move (or more timely, the Alexander Radulov move) and just gently slid the puck around the Bruins goalkeeper for the game’s first goal.
Less than 30 seconds after that play, Karlsson made another fantastic play at the blue line to keep the puck in the offensive zone and set up Derick Brassard for his 20th career postseason goal to give the Senators an early 2-0 lead.
The first-round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues on Monday night with four games on the NBC networks, as well as our Live Streams.
It starts at 7 p.m. ET with the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins meeting on CNBC, while the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Washington Capitals on NBCSN. Then at 9:30 p.m. ET the Chicago Blackhawks look to get on the board (both in the series and on the actual scoreboard) when they visit the Nashville Predators (CNBC). The night wraps up with the Calgary Flames visiting the Anaheim Ducks (NBCSN).
Here is al of the information you need for tonight’s games.
