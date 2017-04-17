Getty

Kings sign Minnesota-Duluth scorer Iafallo

By Mike HalfordApr 17, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT

Alex Iafallo, the Minnesota-Duluth senior that finished 12th in the country in scoring this season, has signed an entry-level deal with the L.A. Kings, according to the Buffalo News.

Iafallo, 23, is coming off a terrific campaign with the Bulldogs. He scored 21 goals and 51 points in 42 games, helping the school advance to the Frozen Four — where he was named to the All-Tournament team.

An undrafted free agent, Iafallo could quickly find himself in action with the Kings’ AHL club in Ontario. The Reign are set to begin their Calder Cup playoff campaign against rivals San Diego.

 

Penguins say all the right things ahead of potential Columbus sweep

Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One more win and the Pittsburgh Penguins sweep their way to the next round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

One more loss for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the best season in franchise history comes to an abrupt end.

The Penguins enter Game 4 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena with a comfortable 3-0 lead. But as much as they would like a sweep, the Penguins know it’s dangerous to bring out the brooms too early.

“I think it’s going to be the toughest game of the series,” Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel said.

Pittsburgh knows it will be facing a team fighting for survival in its home rink. Columbus missed a breakthrough opportunity on Sunday night, letting go of a 3-1 lead and losing 5-4 in overtime on Guentzel’s third goal of the game.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is taking his usual cautious approach to Game 4 in what so far has been a competitive series despite Pittsburgh’s three wins.

“We haven’t done anything to this point,” Sullivan said. “We haven’t accomplished anything. We’ve got to make sure we approach (Tuesday’s) game just like we approached the first three.

“We’ve got to be ready to play. We’ve got to be ready to win a hockey game. We can’t dwell on the past. We can’t live in the future. We’ve got to stay in the moment.”

The Penguins expect the Blue Jackets’ best shot. And Columbus hopes to give it to them now that its two options are win to send the series back to Pittsburgh or start summer vacation in April.

“There really is no special recipe,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. “It’s just do or die right now. We’ve played good hockey. It’s unfortunate we’ve put ourselves in this situation.

“We have a chance to go out and play for all that we need to. I think that might bode well for us where we really have nothing to lose and I think it’s going to allow us to let our game go.

We have a chance to go there and try to make a series of it.”

Foligno and his teammates have to be kicking themselves for letting a win get away on Sunday. After the Blue Jackets roared out to a 3-1 lead after one period, the Penguins seized the momentum in the second and came back to tie, then take the lead in the third and eventually win in overtime.

“It’s the stomping on the throat, as graphic as that may sound, to finish the game,” Foligno said. “Really, that’s what we got away from. In the second period, we let them crawl back. In this series or in the playoffs, when you’re up 3-1, you’ve got to find a way to shut the door and lock it down, and we just didn’t do that.”

The Blue Jackets will welcome back forward Matt Calvert from a one-game suspension, but they will be without standout rookie defenseman Zach Werenski.

Werenski took a puck to the face in the second period on Sunday, left the ice bleeding profusely and then returned for several shifts in the third until he could no longer see well enough to play. The gruesome facial injury will sideline him for the remainder of the playoffs.

That makes the Blue Jackets’ uphill climb even steeper against the defending Stanley Cup champions, but veteran forward Scott Hartnell reminded his teammates Monday that the deficit is not insurmountable.

In 2010, Hartnell played a role in the Philadelphia Flyers’ comeback from a 3-0 deficit against the Boston Bruins to win a first-round series.

“We’re still in this thing,” Hartnell said. “We’ve still got another game to play. I don’t think any of us envisioned this. I thought we deserved a better fate. We’re playing good enough to win. There is a belief in (the locker room). There were good vibes that were positive. We’ll still here and putting on our skates.”

Carlyle knows his Game 4 starter, but won’t say who it is

By Mike HalfordApr 18, 2017, 4:24 PM EDT

Through the first two games of their series against Calgary, the Ducks had zero questions in goal. John Gibson started both, stopping 65 of 69 shots for a .942 save percentage.

He was playing great.

But then came Game 3.

Gibson started yet again, but was hooked after allowing four goals on 12 shots. It was at that point head coach Randy Carlyle made the switch to Jonathan Bernier and, with it, changed the entire complexion. Bernier stopped all 16 shots faced, and the Ducks rallied for a 5-4 OT win.

“[Bernier] came in and calmed things down,” Carlyle said on Tuesday. “His whole demeanor, and the way he approached and played in the situation, he was a guy that settled everything down.

“He made some big stops, and he wasn’t rattled. He wasn’t scrambling. He didn’t do anything that he hasn’t done for the last 20 games he’s played for us. He just came in and played his game.”

Carlyle re-iterated a few times Wednesday how calming an influence Bernier was. Which is funny, because he was very brief on everything else goalie-related.

Very, very brief.

From the transcript:

Q: Would you come back with [Gibson] for Game 4? Would that be the right message to send to him?

Carlyle: Well, I’m going to pick one goalie. It’s going to be one of them.

Q: Have you made up your mind?

Carlyle: Have I made up my mind? Oh yeah.

To be clear, nobody pinned Gibson’s removal on Gibson. The Ducks came out flat, and even Carlyle said the team had to get through “hurdles of our inefficiency” before staging its remarkable comeback.

And hey, Carlyle has played coy about his starting goalies in the past, only to stick to Gibson as the club’s No. 1.

But at least he’s making things interesting.

Will Buchnevich get his chance tonight?

By Jason BroughApr 18, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

Head coach Alain Vigneault wouldn’t commit to giving Pavel Buchnevich his playoff debut, but it does seem likely that the 22-year-old forward will draw into the Rangers’ lineup tonight against Montreal.

Buchnevich practiced with the power play yesterday. New York is 0-for-10 with the man advantage in the series — just one of the reasons the Rangers trail the Canadiens, 2-1.

“Our power play has had quite a few areas where it hasn’t executed so far,” Vigneault said this morning. “When we finished off the season our power play was giving us momentum, and giving us timely goals. I’m very confident that tonight we’re going to turn it around. Pavel there, or Pavel not there, we’ve looked at a couple of areas. We’ve gotta execute, and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Buchnevich was not a particularly big producer on the power play during the regular season, scoring once with two assists in 76:52 of PP ice time. But he’s got the skill and shot to make a difference, assuming he gets the chance.

If Buchnevich does play tonight, it may be on a line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Those three practiced together yesterday, with Tanner Glass taking turns with Buchnevich.

On verge of sweeping Wild, Blues get Stastny back at practice

By Mike HalfordApr 18, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

Things just keep getting better for St. Louis.

Having already taken a commanding 3-0 series lead on Minnesota, the Blues could have a huge lineup piece back for tomorrow’s potential series clincher, as Paul Stastny returned to practice on Tuesday.

It’s the first time Stastny has skated with teammates in nearly a month. He suffered a lower-body injury on Mar. 21 and has been out ever since, missing 10 regular-season contests and all three postseason tilts against the Wild.

“I thought he was skating well,” Blues head coach Mike Yeo said after practice, per NHL.com. “He was involved in every drill and certainly conditioning didn’t look like it was an issue.

“Timing and execution didn’t look like it was an issue either.”

Yeo was mum on Stastny’s availability for Game 4, re-iterating the center was day-to-day.

But there’s no denying he’d love to have Stastny back in the lineup.

“He’s usually the first guy over the boards for a power-play faceoff or the first guy over the boards for a penalty-kill faceoff, and those are key,” Yeo said at the time of the injury, per the Blues website. “He’s a very important player for us. You don’t take out a top-line center from too many lineups where they don’t feel that.”

Limited to just 66 games this season, Stastny still managed to score 18 goals and 40 points. He also averaged a healthy 19:08 TOI per night.