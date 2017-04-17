Fowler resumes skating, doesn’t want to talk Giordano hit

Already up 2-0 in their series against the Flames, the Ducks had another positive development ahead of Monday’s Game 3.
Cam Fowler, who’s been sidelined with a knee injury following a hit from Calgary captain Mark Giordano, resumed skating and met with the media this afternoon.
Fowler hasn’t played since Apr. 4 and, at the time of the injury, the Ducks said he’d be sidelined for 2-6 weeks. His return certainly appears to be on the early side. Anaheim head coach Randy Carlyle said the 25-year-old “is on pace to be available to us shortly.”
Getting Fowler back would be huge for the Ducks, though the club’s defensive depth has been impressive. In Saturday’s 3-2 win, Anaheim was down the services of Fowler and Sami Vatanen, and forced to rely on a young quartet of Hampus Lindholm (26:33 TOI), Brandon Montour (21:16), Josh Manson (20:51) and Shea Theodore (20:03).
Manson is the oldest guy of that group, and he’s 25 years old.
As for the hit that sidelined Fowler?
Well, he wasn’t biting.
“It’s something that’s in the past,” he said, per the O.C. Register. “Honestly, I don’t really want to get into the hit too much.”
Fowler might not want to get into it, but others certainly have. Ducks GM Bob Murray ripped into Giordano and accused him of being a dirty player with a history of knee-on-knee hits. That was followed by a retort from Flames GM Brad Treliving, who called Murray’s comments “asinine.”
Ducks fans got in on the action, too. Giordano was booed almost every time he touched the puck in Games 1 and 2.
Members of the Edmonton Oilers and their coach seemed to take a different approach regarding handling Tuesday’s brutal 7-0 Game 4 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
They all see eye-to-eye on it being a pretty disastrous showing, though.
As far as the players go, the takeaway seems to indeed be “burn the tape.” Connor McDavid said just “scrap it” and labeled the beating a “one-off.” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins points out that, ultimately, the series is just 2-2 despite the lopsided score. After getting pulled from the game, Cam Talbot just said “shelf it.”
Todd McLellan might avoid a browbeating film session, but he also wants his team to soak in the anger a bit.
He might have a point, too. The Oilers should channel that anger and take advantage of what should be a raucous Edmonton crowd for Game 5.
We’ll learn a lot about this young team based on how they respond on Thursday.
People don’t need to wonder about the San Jose Sharks’ scoring ability after Tuesday.
Also not a concern: Cam Talbot being in their heads. And you can probably cross quite a few other things off that list, as you’d expect with the Sharks throttling Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers 7-0 in Game 4.
With that, it’s a “three-game series” as the Sharks tied things up 2-2.
The Sharks set the tone with a franchise-record 1-0 goal just 15 seconds in, with Joe Pavelski ending Cam Talbot’s shutout streak at 120:15. (More on that here.) San Jose would ultimately chase Talbot from the Oilers’ net on a night where their once-struggling power play went 4-for-8.
Part of that special teams dominance came after Leon Draisaitl was tossed from the game for spearing Chris Tierney in the groin. Tierney was able to return to the contest, which might lower the odds of a suspension, but check out more on that ugly bit of violence here.
“Ugly” is a pretty good word to describe the Oilers’ overall effort after grinding out two tough wins. The Sharks seemed to frustrate Connor McDavid, who’s now suffering from an extremely rare two-game pointless streak.
Of course, it’s also important to note that you don’t get a single bonus for winning a playoff game by seven goals or by winning an overtime thriller. Really, the Oilers might find themselves galvanized by such a resounding defeat, especially with the series shifting to Edmonton for Game 5.
The young Oilers were shaking off questions about experience and style of play before Tuesday, yet this was the sort of setback people were waiting for, especially against grizzled veterans in San Jose.
Now we get the next narrative wrinkle: how the NHL’s budding superstar and Edmonton’s other fresh faces react to this resounding rout.
It’s bad enough to get utterly dominated. It’s worse if the frustration and embarrassment angers a player to the point that he puts himself at risk of a future suspension.
Edmonton Oilers rising star Leon Draisaitl was ejected from Game 4 and might face further discipline for an ugly spear to the groin of Chris Tierney as the San Jose Sharks continue to run away with tonight’s contest.
Plenty of people consider it an ugly display, and not just those who have Sharks leanings:
Seeing this series go 2-2 already stings for Edmonton. If they lose Draisaitl for Game 5 or more, this defeat would be even more painful.
As of this writing, it looks like we’ll enter the third period with the Sharks up 6-0. Could things get even uglier?
Sometimes stats are almost too fitting.
Cam Talbot had shut out the San Jose Sharks for two straight games, helping the Edmonton Oilers turn the series on its head with a 2-1 edge. To be totally honest, the Sharks didn’t make life that difficult for Talbot, as the Oilers netminder’s shutouts involved 16 and 23 stops.
So, of course the Sharks broke their epic slump by scoring the fastest goal in franchise playoff history. What other type of goal would do? Joe Pavelski made it 1-0 just 15 seconds in.
That’s weird stuff, although the bar has been raised on weird a bit lately.
This ended Talbot’s shutout streak at a neat-and-tidy 120:15, as the last shot that beat him was Game 1’s overtime-winner.