Borowiecki out for Sens, Harpur to make playoff debut

Another day, another d-man knocked out of the Boston-Ottawa series.

On Monday, the Sens announced that blueliner Mark Borowiecki would miss Game 3 with an apparent leg injury, and be replaced in the lineup by Ben Harpur. Harpur, 22, is in his second season with the Sens and appeared in six games this year, spending most of his time with AHL Binghamton.

The 6-foot-6, 222 rearguard will be making his Stanley Cup playoff debut.

Borowiecki was a regular lineup presence for the Sens this year, so his absence will hurt. He played a career-high 70 games during the regular season, averaging 14:01 TOI per night, and skated over 17 minutes in Ottawa’s series-opening loss on Wednesday.

Borowiecki suffered his injury early in Saturday’s Game 2, and excited after just three minutes played. Head coach Guy Boucher said the 27-year-old could’ve returned to the contest, but was held out as a precautionary measure.

As mentioned above, Borowiecki isn’t the only d-man to be knocked from this series. Both Colin Miller and Adam McQuaid have missed time for the Bruins, who came into the playoffs down the services of Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo.

Marc Methot, the veteran Sens d-man who missed the opener with a mangled finger, returned to play in Game 2.