Bettman skeptical that Isles could return to Nassau Coliseum

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is skeptical that a newly renovated Nassau Coliseum could make a suitable home for the New York Islanders.

“It would make it the smallest building in the league,” Bettman told Fox 5 Sports Extra on Sunday, per Long Island Business News. “I’m not sure that works.”

It was reported last week that Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the company that runs both Barclays Center and Nassau Coliseum, was planning to pitch the Isles on a return to their old home.

But it’s also been reported that the Isles are focused on a site at Belmont Park in Elmont, where a new arena would be built.

There are only 13,900 fixed seats at the renovated Coliseum.

Related: Bettman says Isles owners will explore their options re: new arena