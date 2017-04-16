via NBCSN

Werenski couldn’t see out of eye in OT; debate about that goal continues

By James O'BrienApr 16, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

You probably won’t find a consensus between Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets fans on the goal that came while Zach Werenski was writing in pain on the ice (and, it turns out, bleeding).

There’s little arguing that 1) it caused a nasty wound, 2) Werenski is tough for coming back soon after and 3) he likely won’t ever forget this night, considering that Game 3 also included the first postseason tally of his promising young career.

So, yeah, if you want another example of “hockey tough,” here you go:

Now, about that goal … well, the Columbus Dispatch’s Aaron Portzline unearthed an interesting no-comment in that regard.

The Penguins and Blue Jackets are both in overtime. One would imagine that the debate could get angrier if Pittsburgh manages a win.

More on that goal here.

Update: Werenski might not be OK overall, however, as he hasn’t played in overtime. PHT will keep an eye on his status as the game goes on (and failing that, in the next few days).

And more after the loss:

Vegas Golden Knights roster reveal will happen at NHL Awards on June 21

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 7:27 PM EDT

The NHL announced that the Vegas Golden Knights will announce their 30 selections from the expansion draft on June 21, adding a considerable dash of pizzazz to the 2017 NHL Awards.

(Will there still be skits?)

To review, the protected players and available players lists are expected to be revealed on June 18, giving Hockey Twitter/message boards a few days to put together hypothetical situations in respective mad science labs.

It will be a glorious, chaotic time. Perhaps the celebrity host will get to make especially awkward jokes? (Crosses fingers for Norm.)

Anyway, the league also revealed when the award nominees will be announced:

Wednesday, April 19
Selke Trophy (forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game)

Thursday, April 20
Calder Trophy (top rookie)

Friday, April 21
Norris Trophy (top defenseman)

Saturday, April 22
Vezina Trophy (top goaltender)

Sunday, April 23
Lady Byng Trophy (player best combining sportsmanship and ability)

Monday, April 24
Masterton Trophy (perseverance and dedication to hockey)

Tuesday, April 25
NHL Foundation Player Award (community service)

Wednesday, April 26
Jack Adams Award (top head coach)

Thursday, April 27
Mark Messier Leadership Award

Monday, May 1
Hart Trophy (most valuable player to his team)

Tuesday, May 2
Ted Lindsay Award (most outstanding player as voted by the Players)

Fun times will be had.

Yes, Rangers give Buchnevich (and Holden) a chance in Game 4

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

It wouldn’t be a New York Rangers postseason game without fans being a bit upset about Alain Vigneault’s lineup decisions. They’re even more reliable than Henrik Lundqvist in net.

Still, some of the louder complaints are muted heading into Game 4 against the Montreal Canadiens, though it remains to be seen if it will be to the extent to quiet complaints.

As discussed earlier, the Rangers will indeed play Pavel Buchnevich tonight, with Nick Holden also drawing into the lineup. Tanner Glass‘ shocking game-winning goal could only carry him so far, so he’s out (along with Kevin Klein on defense).

Perhaps this will give the Rangers a shot in the arm and/or better chance of gaining more puck possession against the Habs tonight? Perhaps.

But that doesn’t mean Vigneault gets an A+ from every fan.

WATCH LIVE: Game 4 for Habs-Rangers, Penguins-Blue Jackets, Oilers-Sharks

By James O'BrienApr 18, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT

Who would have thought that only three teams would finish 2016-17 with more points than the Columbus Blue Jackets?

Even considering the might of the Pittsburgh Penguins, did many expect them to have a shot at sweeping the Blue Jackets after such a strong season?

The playoffs are exhilarating and fun, but they can also be cruel. We’ll see if there are any new swerves on Tuesday, as the Blue Jackets fight elimination while two other series either end up tied at 2-2 or with 3-1 advantages.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch:

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: CNBC (Stream online here)

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Penguins say all the right things ahead of potential Columbus sweep

Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One more win and the Pittsburgh Penguins sweep their way to the next round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

One more loss for the Columbus Blue Jackets and the best season in franchise history comes to an abrupt end.

The Penguins enter Game 4 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena with a comfortable 3-0 lead. But as much as they would like a sweep, the Penguins know it’s dangerous to bring out the brooms too early.

“I think it’s going to be the toughest game of the series,” Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel said.

Stream Game 4 online here

Pittsburgh knows it will be facing a team fighting for survival in its home rink. Columbus missed a breakthrough opportunity on Sunday night, letting go of a 3-1 lead and losing 5-4 in overtime on Guentzel’s third goal of the game.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is taking his usual cautious approach to Game 4 in what so far has been a competitive series despite Pittsburgh’s three wins.

“We haven’t done anything to this point,” Sullivan said. “We haven’t accomplished anything. We’ve got to make sure we approach (Tuesday’s) game just like we approached the first three.

“We’ve got to be ready to play. We’ve got to be ready to win a hockey game. We can’t dwell on the past. We can’t live in the future. We’ve got to stay in the moment.”

The Penguins expect the Blue Jackets’ best shot. And Columbus hopes to give it to them now that its two options are win to send the series back to Pittsburgh or start summer vacation in April.

“There really is no special recipe,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. “It’s just do or die right now. We’ve played good hockey. It’s unfortunate we’ve put ourselves in this situation.

“We have a chance to go out and play for all that we need to. I think that might bode well for us where we really have nothing to lose and I think it’s going to allow us to let our game go.

We have a chance to go there and try to make a series of it.”

Foligno and his teammates have to be kicking themselves for letting a win get away on Sunday. After the Blue Jackets roared out to a 3-1 lead after one period, the Penguins seized the momentum in the second and came back to tie, then take the lead in the third and eventually win in overtime.

“It’s the stomping on the throat, as graphic as that may sound, to finish the game,” Foligno said. “Really, that’s what we got away from. In the second period, we let them crawl back. In this series or in the playoffs, when you’re up 3-1, you’ve got to find a way to shut the door and lock it down, and we just didn’t do that.”

The Blue Jackets will welcome back forward Matt Calvert from a one-game suspension, but they will be without standout rookie defenseman Zach Werenski.

Werenski took a puck to the face in the second period on Sunday, left the ice bleeding profusely and then returned for several shifts in the third until he could no longer see well enough to play. The gruesome facial injury will sideline him for the remainder of the playoffs.

That makes the Blue Jackets’ uphill climb even steeper against the defending Stanley Cup champions, but veteran forward Scott Hartnell reminded his teammates Monday that the deficit is not insurmountable.

In 2010, Hartnell played a role in the Philadelphia Flyers’ comeback from a 3-0 deficit against the Boston Bruins to win a first-round series.

“We’re still in this thing,” Hartnell said. “We’ve still got another game to play. I don’t think any of us envisioned this. I thought we deserved a better fate. We’re playing good enough to win. There is a belief in (the locker room). There were good vibes that were positive. We’ll still here and putting on our skates.”

