Vigneault calls out Kreider for being ‘ordinary’ in first two games of series

The New York Rangers are in a pretty good spot heading into Game 3 of their series against the Canadiens.

They got a split in the first two games in Montreal and they came within 17 seconds of going up 2-0, but Tomas Plekanec and Alexander Radulov had other ideas.

Through two games, the Rangers have received some incredible goaltending from Henrik Lundqvist and balanced scoring from their forwards.

In Game 1, fourth-line winger Tanner Glass scored the game-winning goal, while Michael Grabner, who plays on the third line, added the empty-netter. In the second game, they got goals from Mats Zuccarello (first line), Rick Nash (second line) and Grabner again.

But as awesome as balanced scoring is at this time of year, teams still need their best players to stand out.

On Sunday morning, head coach Alain Vigneault made it clear that his team needs more from winger Chris Kreider.

“Chris Kreider has had two ordinary games,” Vigneault said, per RDS’ Luc Gelinas (quote has been translated). “I expect more from him.”

The 25-year-old has been skating on a line with Zuccarello and Derek Stepan, but he still hasn’t recorded a point in the series and he’s managed just four shots on goal.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Rangers make any changes to their top line ahead of Game 3 at MSG tonight. We’ll only find out during the pre-game warmup because Vigneault is keeping that information close to the vest.

At MSG after morning skate, Vigneault won't reveal lineup decisions for Game 3 — Steve Zipay (@stevezipay) April 16, 2017

