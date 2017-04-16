Video: Bieksa, Ferland renew acquaintances with spirited scrap

Two years ago, Kevin Bieksa didn’t even know who Micheal Ferland was.

“That Ferkland, or whatever his name is,” Bieksa, then a member of the Canucks, told Sportsnet during an opening round series between Vancouver and Calgary. “[He] was running around trying to get something going.

“It’s not the first time we’ve seen that.”

Bieksa and Ferland got to know each other pretty well that series — occasionally with their fists, though often with Ferland running into Bieksa — and, a year later, the two decided to square off again (this time with Bieksa as a member of the Ducks).

On Saturday night, they went at it again.

In an emotional Game 2 between the Ducks and Flames, Bieksa and Ferland threw down in a very spirited tilt near the end of a very spirited second period. The tilt seemed inevitable. Calgary and Anaheim had plenty of bad blood heading into this series — thanks to the Mark Giordano-on-Cam Fowler hit — and it seemed a matter of time before the gloves came off.

Sets the stage nicely for what should be a great third period.