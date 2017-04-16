Video: Alex Radulov’s one-handed goal was just rich

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

As silly as many of the Alex Radulov criticisms seem, it will be especially difficult to take any talk of being “soft” seriously after some of his ridiculous displays against the New York Rangers.

Radulov provided a truly spectacular display in Game 3, drawing worthy Peter Forsberg comparisons as he bulled through Rangers and scored a one-handed goal to put Montreal up 3-0 in an eventual 3-1 win.

(Watch in awe in the video above.)

He also made the sort of play that drew references to “witchcraft” on the play that set the table for Shea Weber‘s game-winner.

How the hell did Radulov get that puck to Galchenyuk? That was witchcraft. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) April 17, 2017

Speaking of decisive tallies, Radulov also made a great play to set up the goal that sent Game 2 to overtime and then out-willed opponents to collect the overtime game-winner in that contest.

Radulov turns 31 in July. One can understand why the Canadiens might struggle to decide what kind of term they can stomach with a player not that far removed from the KHL.

Still, the way things are going, he’ll get paid (and likely enjoy plenty of term) whether it’s with the Habs or not.