Sonny Milano will replace Matt Calvert in Game 3 for Blue Jackets

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With Matt Calvert suspended for Game 3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday evening, Sonny Milano will get an opportunity to make his postseason debut.

Milano, the Blue Jackets’ first-round pick (No. 14 overall) in 2014, has only played in four games for the Blue Jackets this season and failed to record a point.

This will only be his eighth game in the NHL.

Milano spent most of the season playing for the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League where he scored 18 goals and recorded 29 assists in 63 games.

He will get an opportunity to play on Sunday because Calvert was suspended for one game for a cross-checking incident at the end of Columbus’ 4-1 loss in Game 2 of the series on Friday night.