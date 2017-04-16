Leafs announce Polak done for year

By Mike HalfordApr 16, 2017, 12:28 AM EDT

Some of the shine was knocked off Toronto’s thrilling OT win over the Caps on Saturday night, as Leafs head coach Mike Babcock announced that Roman Polak suffered a season-ending lower-body injury.

Polak was hurt following a Brooks Orpik hit late in the second period. The Leafs blueliner was sent spinning, and his right skate caught the ice and twisted under his body. Early reports suggest Polak suffered an ankle injury on the play.

It’s a significant loss for a Toronto team that was already without blueliner Nikita Zaitsev. Polak played nearly 24 minutes in the Game 1 OT loss, and routinely logs a ton of time on the penalty kill.

As for potential replacements, the Leafs do have Alexey Marchenko in reserve. Babcock could also summon a defender from the AHL Marlies.

 

 

Blackhawks must play angry after blowout loss that ‘wasn’t fun to watch’

By Mike HalfordApr 15, 2017, 11:53 PM EDT

Chicago was the NHL’s ninth-highest scoring team this year, averaging 2.9 goals per game.

Yet through two games of their first round playoff series against Nashville, the ‘Hawks have failed to score a single goal.

Not. One. Goal.

After getting blanked 1-0 in opener on Thursday, Chicago laid a massive egg on Saturday night, getting blown out 5-0 by a Nashville team and the seemingly (and, literally) unbeatable Pekka Rinne. Rinne has stopped all 59 shots faced and, to add insult to Chicago’s injury, has racked up two assists — two more points than the entire ‘Hawks team combined.

Needless to say, head coach Joel Quenneville isn’t thrilled.

“[This] takes frustration to a different level,” Quenneville said, per the Sun-Times. “That wasn’t fun to watch. Everyone was responsible, from coaches down to every player.

When asked about his approach for Game 3, Quenneville was blunt.

“One shift at a time,” he said. “That’s how desperate we’ve got to be. Be angry.”

Desperate times call for desperate measures and, make no mistake, these are very desperate times. Teams that take 2-0 series leads hold an all-time record of 305-48 in the playoffs (86.4 percent).

What’s more, Chicago must now try and turn around an anemic offense, one that just became the seventh in NHL history to be shut out at home in Games 1 and 2 of a playoff series.

Chicago’s big stars are coming under scrutiny. Patrick Kane said going scoreless through the first two games of the series was “not acceptable.” He finished Saturday’s game with just three shots on goal. Jonathan Toews fired a team-high five on net, but finished the night minus-1 in just 16:46 TOI.

As such, the ‘Hawks have put themselves in an unenviable position heading into Monday’s game at Bridgestone. They need to beat the Preds in four of the next five, and will need to get results in an arena where the Preds were very good this year (24-9-8).

Quenneville is aware of the challenge that lies ahead. But he’s hopeful his charges are up for it, largely because they haven’t played to their potential yet.

“I think we’re a better hockey team that what we showed tonight,” he said. “We need more. Every aspect.

“We haven’t seen anywhere near our best.”

Holy Kapanen: Leafs beat Caps in double-OT thriller

By James O'BrienApr 15, 2017, 11:44 PM EDT

Kasperi Kapanen hasn’t been played many games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he’s wasting no time in providing big goals.

Brian Boyle made up for an anxiety-inducing penalty in the first overtime by sending an obscenely nice pass to Kapanen, who scored the 4-3 double-overtime-winner to tie Toronto’s series with the Washington Capitals at 1-1.

Kapanen’s first NHL goal was a tally that helped the Maple Leafs clinch a playoff spot, yet he notched an even bigger one just a bit more than a week later. He ended up with two goals overall on Saturday, so you can bet that this will be a night he’ll never forget.

Now the series shifts to Toronto all knotted up.

The Maple Leafs managed 1-0 and 3-2 leads in this game, trading punches with Washington (especially early on). Naysayers will no-doubt critique their struggles in protecting leads, especially when you consider that Nicklas Backstrom‘s game-tying goal involved 78 seconds of zone time for the Capitals.

As you would expect, it was a nervy affair in the first overtime, with both teams receiving power-play opportunities. The best chance almost certainly came after a power play, however, as Alex Ovechkin almost scored a breakaway goal after exiting the penalty box.

Mitch Marner‘s backchecking effort was big then and even bigger with the hindsight of this win.

The kids are indeed alright, and they’re currently making life very difficult for the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners.

Video: Ducks douse Flames early, score twice in first seven minutes

By Mike HalfordApr 15, 2017, 11:11 PM EDT

It’s been 11 years since the Flames have won a game in Anaheim.

Tonight’s start won’t do much to help snap that streak.

After losing Game 1 at the Honda Center on Thursday night, the Flames fell behind quickly in Game 2 thanks to goals from Jakob Silfverberg and Rickard Rakell, both scored in the opening seven minutes of action.

Silfverberg’s marker, as seen above, came at the 3:21 mark on helpers from young d-men Brandon Montour and Shea Theodore. It was Theodore’s third assist of the series.

Just over two minutes later, Anaheim was at it again.

Rakell beat Calgary netminder Brian Elliott, thanks to assists from Ryan Getzlaf and Kevin Bieksa. It was Rickard’s second goal in as many games (and the second helper in as many for Getzlaf and Bieksa).

Clearly, this wasn’t the start Calgary was looking for as they look to finally get a victory in Orange County. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that there’s still plenty of action left.

Two playoff games, zero goals for Blackhawks vs. Predators, red-hot Rinne

By James O'BrienApr 15, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT

So far, Pekka Rinne‘s been about as far from a liability as a goalie can be … and the Chicago Blackhawks suddenly look like the underdogs against the Nashville Predators.

After nullifying the Blackhawks in a 1-0 win in Game 1, the Predators left no doubt with a 5-0 Game 2 victory, taking a 2-0 series lead.

While Viktor Arvidsson has been leading the charge alongside some even less likely heroes for the Preds, there’s no doubt that Rinne has been the story so far. Rinne shut out Blackhawks in both games in Chicago, making for some pretty wild stats (beyond stopping all 59 shots on goal so far in this series).

This Blackhawks squad is no stranger to digging deep, but they’ll need all of that gutsy play and experience as they try to fight back with Games 3 and 4 in Nashville. If you want an idea of how unusual this is, consider the fact that the boos were hailing down at the United Center tonight.

Ugly at the United Center

Fair or not, Rinne’s excellent work brought up at least some questions about where Corey Crawford‘s game is at.

There are also some questions about the handful of young players struggling during this trying moment after Joel Quenneville managed to get the best out of them during the regular season. Ryan Hartman struggled mightily during the game and then delivered a dangerous cross-check to Craig Smith in the closing minutes, possibly earning a look from the Department of Player Safety.

Chicago didn’t show panic after losing Game 1, and they’ll likely say all the right things after this loss. They’ve also earned the benefit of the doubt – if not infinite patience from their fans – considering past successes.

Even so, it’s rare to see this borderline dynasty on the ropes like this, especially this early in a postseason.

Then again, few goalies have enjoyed starts as hot as what Rinne is providing for Nashville.