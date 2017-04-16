Jumbo Joe is good to go: Sharks get Thornton back for Game 3

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The San Jose Sharks managed to split the first two games in Edmonton, but there’s no doubt that they’re elated to have Joe Thornton back for Game 3 against the Oilers.

“Jumbo Joe” has been sidelined since April 2 with a knee/lower-body issue. He’s back tonight as the series shifts to the Shark Tank for a pivotal contest.

Interestingly, the Sharks are placing Thornton back into the lineup in place of speedy (but hot-and-cold) winger Mikkel Boedker.

Thornton in. Boedker out. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNBCS) April 17, 2017

So, the Sharks get bigger, more bearded and more experienced … though the speed disparity, at times, could be quite glaring when a (possibly hobbled) Thornton is out there with Connor McDavid.

The Oilers have good injury news of their own, too, as Oscar Klefbom is good to go.