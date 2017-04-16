Jake Guentzel hat trick helps Penguins take 3-0 series lead on Blue Jackets

This time the Columbus Blue Jackets actually had something to show for a fast start against the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring three goals in the opening period and holding a two-goal lead.

The end result, however, was the same as the previous two games. Another loss. This time by a 5-4 margin in overtime.

Now they find themselves facing a 3-0 series deficit and potential elimination on Tuesday night.

Jake Guentzel was the star for the Penguins on Sunday, capping off his first career hat trick with the overtime winner.

While it was Guentzel putting the puck in the net for his third goal of the game, the play was all made possible by an incredible effort from Sidney Crosby behind the net to outwork the Columbus defense, maintain possession of the puck, and find a way to set up Guentzel for the goal. After a quiet night in Game 1 of the series that line of Crosby, Guentzel and Conor Sheary has really started to take off the past two games with that trio combining for five goals in those games.

Guentzel’s development has been huge for the Penguins this season, giving them yet another young talented forward to insert into the lineup. Since getting the call to the NHL in the middle of the season he now has 20 goals in 43 games (including playoffs).

Bryan Rust also had a huge game for the Penguins on Sunday, scoring a pair of goals (and giving him seven in his past 11 playoff games) in the second period to help the Penguins erase that early deficit.