Canadiens smother Rangers at MSG, take 2-1 series lead

Here’s an uncomfortable refrain for New York Rangers fans: Henrik Lundqvist can only do so much.

After he shut out the Canadiens in Montreal for a 3-1 win in Game 1, the Habs have been asserting their dominance in the last two contests, taking a 2-1 series lead.

Sunday likely stands as the most emphatic showing of Montreal’s power of this first-round series. Carey Price didn’t need to deal with much, making 20 saves. He was unable to shut out the Rangers in Game 3, with a spoiler goal coming with about three minutes remaining in the third, but most of his night was pretty light.

Artturi Lehkonen‘s power-play goal began the scoring, while Alex Radulov‘s heroics really put things away. He provided a fantastic effort in making the initial play before Alex Galchenyuk set up a Shea Weber power-play marker, which would become the game-winner:

The Radulov pass to Galchenyuk that starts this sequence is pure science fiction. pic.twitter.com/vZrnqQ2orB — Paul Campbell ❄️ (@WayToGoPaul) April 17, 2017

Those who gaped in awe at that display enjoyed a comparable showing of will and skill, as Radulov drew (reasonable) Peter Forsberg comparisons as he bulled his way to this 3-0 goal:

Wow.

The Rangers need to get things together at Madison Square Garden if they hope to stick with the Habs. They’ve now lost six straight postseason games at home.