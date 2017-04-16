Canadiens make some lineup changes for Game 3

The Montreal Canadiens are making a few lineup changes for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Sunday night when Torrey Mitchell and Brandon Davidson will replace Andreas Martinsen and Nikita Nesterov.

Mitchell was skating on a line alongside Steve Ott and Dwight King, while Davidson was skating on a defense pairing next to Nathan Beaulieu.

In 78 games this season Mitchell scored eight goals to go with nine assists and was one of the team’s best players in the faceoff circle. Davidson spent the season split between Edmonton and Montreal, appearing in 10 games for the Canadiens and recording a pair of assists.

Another quick lineup note for the Canadiens: Alex Galchenyuk was centering a line with Andrew Shaw and Arrturi Lehkonen as he did toward the end of the Canadiens’ Game 2 overtime win.

The series shifts to Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, tied one game apiece.

The Rangers were less than 20 seconds away from taking a 2-0 series lead on Friday only to allow a late goal to send the game to overtime where they would lose on an Alexander Radulov goal.