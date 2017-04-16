Canadiens make some lineup changes for Game 3

The Montreal Canadiens are making a few lineup changes for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers on Sunday night when Torrey Mitchell and Brandon Davidson will replace Andreas Martinsen and Nikita Nesterov.
Mitchell was skating on a line alongside Steve Ott and Dwight King, while Davidson was skating on a defense pairing next to Nathan Beaulieu.
In 78 games this season Mitchell scored eight goals to go with nine assists and was one of the team’s best players in the faceoff circle. Davidson spent the season split between Edmonton and Montreal, appearing in 10 games for the Canadiens and recording a pair of assists.
Another quick lineup note for the Canadiens: Alex Galchenyuk was centering a line with Andrew Shaw and Arrturi Lehkonen as he did toward the end of the Canadiens’ Game 2 overtime win.
The series shifts to Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, tied one game apiece.
The Rangers were less than 20 seconds away from taking a 2-0 series lead on Friday only to allow a late goal to send the game to overtime where they would lose on an Alexander Radulov goal.
It’s not quite Mark Messier-level stuff (at least from a stakes perspective), but credit Cam Atkinson for walking the walk so far on Sunday.
Atkinson scored just 11 seconds into today’s Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, helping the Blue Jackets eventually build an early, dizzying 3-1 lead as the series shifts to an increasingly boisterous building in Columbus.
Atkinson scored two goals through the first 5:02 of play while Zach Werenski found the net for his first-ever playoff tally. The Blue Jackets were able to shrug off Jake Guentzel scoring a quick 1-1 goal to build their current lead.
Again, this is an example of putting your money where your mouth is.
You can see Atkinson’s first goal in the video above this post’s headline, while this is his second, thrilling one:
Maybe the best news for the Penguins so far is that Nick Bonino seemed to shrug off a puck to the head, which sent him rushing down the tunnel early in the first period.
So far, this game has been … hectic.
It was the Jake Allen story once again for the St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon.
Thanks in large part to his 40-save effort in a 3-1 win, the Blues have opened up a commanding 3-0 series lead in their Western Conference first-round series, pushing the Minnesota Wild to the brink of elimination.
The Blues received goals from Colton Parayko, Jaden Schwartz, and Alexander Steen in the win, but this was once again about the play of Allen in net.
That is a pretty massive development given how much of a question mark the Blues’ goaltending situation was for much of the season as Allen and Carter Hutton both struggled to solidify the position.
The position is not much of a question mark at the moment.
Through the first three games of the season Allen has turned aside 114 of the 117 shots he has faced in the series. His play right now is a continuation of what he did over the second half of the season as his play started to turn around at the start of February. Including these first three playoff games Allen now owns a .943 save percentage in his 28 appearances since February 1.
It is no coincidence that the Blues have gone 25-7-1 (including the playoffs) during that stretch.
As for the Wild, well, this has to be a frustrating position to be in.
They haven’t necessarily played bad in this series, averaging 39 shots on goal per game and having an opportunity to take each game. They just have absolutely nothing to show for it, and now they need to win four games in a row.
With Matt Calvert suspended for Game 3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday evening, Sonny Milano will get an opportunity to make his postseason debut.
Milano, the Blue Jackets’ first-round pick (No. 14 overall) in 2014, has only played in four games for the Blue Jackets this season and failed to record a point.
This will only be his eighth game in the NHL.
Milano spent most of the season playing for the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League where he scored 18 goals and recorded 29 assists in 63 games.
He will get an opportunity to play on Sunday because Calvert was suspended for one game for a cross-checking incident at the end of Columbus’ 4-1 loss in Game 2 of the series on Friday night.
The first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday with four games. All of the action starts at 3 p.m. ET on NBC with the Minnesota Wild looking to avoid a three-game series deficit against the St. Louis Blues.
All four games are broadcast on the NBC family of networks and can be streamed online.
Here is all of the information you need for Sunday’s game.
Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream online here)
Call: John Forslund and Pierre McGuire
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Network: CNBC (Stream online here)
Call: Chris Cuthbert and Brian Boucher
Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Call: Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro
Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Call: Brendan Burke and Mike Johnson