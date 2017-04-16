Bruins’ Carlo skates, but remains ‘doubtful’ for Game 3

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The injury bug has taken a nice bite out of the Boston Bruins of late, but they finally got some good-ish news on Sunday.

Injured defenseman Brandon Carlo skated during Sunday’s optional practice, which would indicate that he’s closing in on a return. Unfortunately for the Bruins, head coach Bruce Cassidy says Carlo is still “doubtful” for Game 3 on Monday night.

Rookie Charlie McAvoy has had to shoulder a lot of responsibility during Carlo’s absence. The 19-year-old played 24:11 in Game 1 and 27:47 in Game 2.

In other injury news, Cassidy said that Torey Krug, Adam McQuaid and David Krejci remain day-to-day, while Colin Miller, who skated today, is also day-to-day.

McQuaid (upper body) played less than three minutes in Saturday’s Game 2 loss in Ottawa.

“We’re on a bad run. Let’s face it,” Cassidy said after Game 2, per CSN New England. “That’s the fourth game in a row where we’ve lost a guy early. But you’ve just got to suck it up and play, and the onus goes on the whole team.”

If Krug, Carlo, Miller and McQuaid can’t suit up on Monday night, the Bruins will likely have to recall someone from the minors.

The news was much more positive for forward Noel Acciari: