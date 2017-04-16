Atkinson backs up his big words as Blue Jackets bombard Penguins early

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s not quite Mark Messier-level stuff (at least from a stakes perspective), but credit Cam Atkinson for walking the walk so far on Sunday.

Atkinson scored just 11 seconds into today’s Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, helping the Blue Jackets eventually build an early, dizzying 3-1 lead as the series shifts to an increasingly boisterous building in Columbus.

Atkinson scored two goals through the first 5:02 of play while Zach Werenski found the net for his first-ever playoff tally. The Blue Jackets were able to shrug off Jake Guentzel scoring a quick 1-1 goal to build their current lead.

Again, this is an example of putting your money where your mouth is.

Cam Atkinson saying “we’re gonna win today” and then scoring two goals in the first five minutes is the most Cam Atkinson thing ever — Rob Mixer (@RobMixer) April 16, 2017

You can see Atkinson’s first goal in the video above this post’s headline, while this is his second, thrilling one:

Maybe the best news for the Penguins so far is that Nick Bonino seemed to shrug off a puck to the head, which sent him rushing down the tunnel early in the first period.

So far, this game has been … hectic.