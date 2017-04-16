Another big night for Getzlaf, as Ducks take 2-0 lead on Flames

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but the Flames lost in Anaheim.

Again.

Looking to snap an 11-year winless streak in Orange County, Calgary once again fell short on Saturday night, falling 3-2 in Game 2 of its opening-round series against the Ducks.

Failing to secure a victory — for the second straight game — wasn’t the only familiar refrain for the Flames. Once again, the team was done in by a stellar performance by Ryan Getzlaf.

The Ducks captain put forth his second straight multi-point effort, notching the game-winning goal on the power play with just under five minutes remaining. It was a bit of a fluke tally, as Getzlaf’s centering pass deflected off Lance Bouma and past Brian Elliott.

But it didn’t diminish the impact he’s had thus far.

Getzlaf has four points through two games, and continues to be a driving force with the man advantage. He’s been the main catalyst for a unit that has three power play markers already, this from a group that had a less-than-spectacular regular season (Anaheim’s PP was at 18.7 percent this year, 17th overall in the NHL).

For the Flames, Mikael Backlund and Sean Monahan provided the offense. The team did well to recover after a shaky start, in which Anaheim scored twice in the opening seven minutes, and had to be pleased with out-shooting the Ducks 37-29 on the night.

Overall, though, it was another disappointing result.

Calgary has to be beyond frustrated with its inability to get wins at Honda, and is now faced with a daunting challenge. In order to win this series, the Flames will need to beat the Ducks in four of the next five games, and at least one of those wins will have to come in Anaheim.