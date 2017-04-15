Video: Ovechkin gets a goal, from the exact spot you would expect

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

During this first week of playoff action, we’ve seen Tanner Glass score game-winning goals and Joel Edmundson generate a goal in consecutive games.

All due respect to those guys (especially Glass, since most humans fear his punches), but such moments didn’t exactly follow the logic set by the regular season.

Don’t worry, though, there are some certainties in life: death, taxes and Alex Ovechkin scoring from his office.

As it turns out, Ovechkin playoff goals are also common occurrences:

That's Ovechkin's 42nd playoff goal. He's tied for fifth with Zetterberg now in the last 10 years. Kane/Malkin first with 49. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) April 16, 2017

That goal (see in the video above) was his first of this series, tying Toronto and Washington at 1-1. This stings for the Maple Leafs, as they took advantage of a wonky opening frame and a great play by Jake Gardiner for this James van Riemsdyk goal:

The Buds have scored the first goal in Game 1 and now 2. We’ll see if they can make anything of that tonight after the Capitals overcame their edge last time around.

With John Carlson‘s 2-1 goal, the Capitals currently lead Game 2.