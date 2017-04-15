VIDEO: Craig Anderson’s gaffe helps Bruins regain lead

After a slow start to Game 2 of their first-round series on Saturday, the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators had a pretty chaotic three minute stretch in the second period that saw the teams combine for three goals.

Just one minute after Drew Stafford struck first to give the Bruins the lead, Ottawa’s Clark MacArthur scored his first goal since returning to the lineup following his recovery from a concussion to tie the game at one. The excitement in Ottawa lasted for just a couple of minutes because only two minutes after that Senators goalie Craig Anderson ventured out his net to play the puck, turned it over, and was badly caught out of position allowing Tim Schaller to help Boston regain the lead.

You can see the sequence in the video above.

Patrice Bergeron added another goal for the Bruins later in the period to give them a 3-1 lead.