Once again: Predators score first vs. Blackhawks, and Arvidsson was involved

Even those who saw potential for growth probably didn’t expect Viktor Arvidsson to share the Nashville Predators points lead with 61 during the regular season.

The Chicago Blackhawks likely came into this series aware of his presence – you don’t need to study tape to realize he scored 31 goals – but if he wasn’t on their radar before, he certainly should be by now.

Arvidsson scored the only tally of Game 1 as the Predators managed a 1-0 victory. Ryan Ellis scored the opening goal of Game 2, but guess who was screening Corey Crawford? Arvidsson.