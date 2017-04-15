NHL gives Matt Calvert a one-game suspension; most say that is not enough

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The NHL punished Columbus Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert for viciously cross-checking Tom Kuhnhackl of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but few are satisfied with the one-game duration of the suspension.

Calvert received a two-minute minor penalty in that Game 2 win for Pittsburgh.

The Department of Player Safety refers to cross-checking as a a “fairly common infraction” that is normally appropriately addressed by penalties. In this case, factors elevated it to a suspension: it was not a hockey play, even if the blow was “only delivered to the arm.” The league also believes that this falls into the category of message-sending by Calvert:

His lack of a suspension history helped his cause. Again, plenty of people find it to be an unsatisfying suspension.

Matt Calvert has been suspended 1 Game for cross-check on Kuhnhackl. pic.twitter.com/CF91WJ7lf9 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 15, 2017

The decision is wrong, I feel, but the video explanation is interesting. The fact that it was "message-sending" factored into the decision. https://t.co/O0J9ZL5Jht — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) April 15, 2017

Long story short: no Calvert for Game 3, but he can return in Game 4.