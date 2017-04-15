Marc Methot could return for Senators today

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot has not played since his finger was busted open by a slash from Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby back on March 23.

It was a pretty gruesome injury and has sidelined him for nearly a month, but it is possible he could be back in the lineup on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

Coach Guy Boucher said on Saturday morning that Methot is “more than close” to returning to the lineup, and that the veteran defenseman will take part in the pre-game warmups.

His status for the game will be decided after he skates in the warmup.

Methot played in 68 games for the Senators this season, recording 12 assists while skating close to 20 minutes per game, mostly alongside Erik Karlsson.

Boucher also confirmed that forward Ryan Dzingel will be back in the lineup today after missing the first game of the series.

The Bruins lead the series 1-0.