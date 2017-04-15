Leafs’ defense in trouble after Roman Polak helped off ice

Things were looking so bad for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period, you almost expected for Kasperi Kapanen‘s crucial 2-2 goal to be reviewed offside.
That wasn’t the case so … there’s some good news. Otherwise, things are tough at the moment for the Maple Leafs against the Washington Capitals in Game 2.
Nikita Zaitsev, Toronto’s top minute-eating defenseman, already entered the playoffs on the shelf. It sure looks like Roman Polak could miss some serious time, too, after a painful-looking fall following a hit by Caps blueliner Brooks Orpik.
You can watch that hit and tumble in the GIF below (video will be added soon) … again, it doesn’t look promising.
Even those who saw potential for growth probably didn’t expect Viktor Arvidsson to share the Nashville Predators points lead with 61 during the regular season.
The Chicago Blackhawks likely came into this series aware of his presence – you don’t need to study tape to realize he scored 31 goals – but if he wasn’t on their radar before, he certainly should be by now.
Arvidsson scored the only tally of Game 1 as the Predators managed a 1-0 victory. Ryan Ellis scored the opening goal of Game 2, but guess who was screening Corey Crawford? Arvidsson.
During this first week of playoff action, we’ve seen Tanner Glass score game-winning goals and Joel Edmundson generate a goal in consecutive games.
All due respect to those guys (especially Glass, since most humans fear his punches), but such moments didn’t exactly follow the logic set by the regular season.
Don’t worry, though, there are some certainties in life: death, taxes and Alex Ovechkin scoring from his office.
As it turns out, Ovechkin playoff goals are also common occurrences:
That goal (see in the video above) was his first of this series, tying Toronto and Washington at 1-1. This stings for the Maple Leafs, as they took advantage of a wonky opening frame and a great play by Jake Gardiner for this James van Riemsdyk goal:
The Buds have scored the first goal in Game 1 and now 2. We’ll see if they can make anything of that tonight after the Capitals overcame their edge last time around.
With John Carlson‘s 2-1 goal, the Capitals currently lead Game 2.
Between his days with the Flames, Maple Leafs and Senators, Dion Phaneuf has played 902 regular season games and 34 playoff contests. His Game 2 OT game-winner from Saturday might just be his crowning achievement.
Well, at least, it might be the biggest goal of his career.
And, hey, it sure was emphatic. With that booming shot, Phaneuf scored the 4-3 OT goal to tie the Senators’ series with the Boston Bruins. He spoke about his emotions after collecting that big tally in the video above.
If you want to watch the goal alone, check below.
The first-round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues on Saturday with four games, all of which will be televised on the NBC family of networks and online via our Live Streams.
The action starts at 3 p.m. ET on NBC with the Boston Bruins visiting the Ottawa Senators for Game 2 (NBC) of their series and wraps up with the Anaheim Ducks visiting the Calgary Flames (NBCSN). In between we have the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Washington Capitals (NBCSN) and the Nashville Predators visiting the Chicago Blackhawks (NBC).
Here is all of the information you need as well as the Live Streams for every game.
Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream online here)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream online here)
Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)