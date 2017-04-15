Leafs’ defense in trouble after Roman Polak helped off ice

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Things were looking so bad for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period, you almost expected for Kasperi Kapanen‘s crucial 2-2 goal to be reviewed offside.

That wasn’t the case so … there’s some good news. Otherwise, things are tough at the moment for the Maple Leafs against the Washington Capitals in Game 2.

Nikita Zaitsev, Toronto’s top minute-eating defenseman, already entered the playoffs on the shelf. It sure looks like Roman Polak could miss some serious time, too, after a painful-looking fall following a hit by Caps blueliner Brooks Orpik.

So the Leafs are now down their two top right defencemen against the best team in the NHL. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) April 16, 2017

You can watch that hit and tumble in the GIF below (video will be added soon) … again, it doesn’t look promising.