Here are the West Finalists for Kraft Hockeyville

The nominations are in, and we have a Top Four for Kraft Hockeyville.

Watch the video above for more information on the two rinks that made it in the East and the two that will represent the West region.

The two East finalists can be seen here while the two West rinks that made it to the Top Four are:

Pepsi Ice Center: Bloomington, IL

“Hockey is for everyone” at this rink, which serves hockey players of many age groups and skill levels.

Bloomington Ice Garden: Bloomington, MN

It makes sense to see “watch out for flying pucks” on the walls when you consider some of the talent cultivated at this rink, including some (now-bearded) fellow named Brent Burns.

To find out more, including details regarding prizes and individual vignettes for each location, visit krafthockeyville.com.