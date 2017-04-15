Here are the East Finalists for Kraft Hockeyville

The nominations are in, and we have a Top Four for Kraft Hockeyville.
Watch the video above for more information on the two rinks that made it in the East and the two that will represent the West region.
The two East rinks that made it to the Top Four are:
Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena: Geneseo, NY
A building that’s stood for more than 50 years is beginning to show its age.
The Rostraver Ice Garden: Belle Vernon, PA
Eight months after the roof collapsed back in 2010, the community made sure this busy rink was up and running again. Even so, this is another building that could use some upgrades.
To find out more, including details regarding prizes and individual vignettes for each location, visit krafthockeyville.com.
With Matt Calvert suspended for Game 3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday evening, Sonny Milano will get an opportunity to make his postseason debut.
Milano, the Blue Jackets’ first-round pick (No. 14 overall) in 2014, has only played in four games for the Blue Jackets this season and failed to record a point.
This will only be his eighth game in the NHL.
Milano spent most of the season playing for the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League where he scored 18 goals and recorded 29 assists in 63 games.
He will get an opportunity to play on Sunday because Calvert was suspended for one game for a cross-checking incident at the end of Columbus’ 4-1 loss in Game 2 of the series on Friday night.
The first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Sunday with four games. All of the action starts at 3 p.m. ET on NBC with the Minnesota Wild looking to avoid a three-game series deficit against the St. Louis Blues.
All four games are broadcast on the NBC family of networks and can be streamed online.
Here is all of the information you need for Sunday’s game.
Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream online here)
Call: John Forslund and Pierre McGuire
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Network: CNBC (Stream online here)
Call: Chris Cuthbert and Brian Boucher
Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Call: Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro
Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Call: Brendan Burke and Mike Johnson
The injury bug has taken a nice bite out of the Boston Bruins of late, but they finally got some good-ish news on Sunday.
Injured defenseman Brandon Carlo skated during Sunday’s optional practice, which would indicate that he’s closing in on a return. Unfortunately for the Bruins, head coach Bruce Cassidy says Carlo is still “doubtful” for Game 3 on Monday night.
Rookie Charlie McAvoy has had to shoulder a lot of responsibility during Carlo’s absence. The 19-year-old played 24:11 in Game 1 and 27:47 in Game 2.
In other injury news, Cassidy said that Torey Krug, Adam McQuaid and David Krejci remain day-to-day, while Colin Miller, who skated today, is also day-to-day.
McQuaid (upper body) played less than three minutes in Saturday’s Game 2 loss in Ottawa.
“We’re on a bad run. Let’s face it,” Cassidy said after Game 2, per CSN New England. “That’s the fourth game in a row where we’ve lost a guy early. But you’ve just got to suck it up and play, and the onus goes on the whole team.”
If Krug, Carlo, Miller and McQuaid can’t suit up on Monday night, the Bruins will likely have to recall someone from the minors.
The news was much more positive for forward Noel Acciari:
The New York Rangers are in a pretty good spot heading into Game 3 of their series against the Canadiens.
They got a split in the first two games in Montreal and they came within 17 seconds of going up 2-0, but Tomas Plekanec and Alexander Radulov had other ideas.
Through two games, the Rangers have received some incredible goaltending from Henrik Lundqvist and balanced scoring from their forwards.
In Game 1, fourth-line winger Tanner Glass scored the game-winning goal, while Michael Grabner, who plays on the third line, added the empty-netter. In the second game, they got goals from Mats Zuccarello (first line), Rick Nash (second line) and Grabner again.
But as awesome as balanced scoring is at this time of year, teams still need their best players to stand out.
On Sunday morning, head coach Alain Vigneault made it clear that his team needs more from winger Chris Kreider.
“Chris Kreider has had two ordinary games,” Vigneault said, per RDS’ Luc Gelinas (quote has been translated). “I expect more from him.”
The 25-year-old has been skating on a line with Zuccarello and Derek Stepan, but he still hasn’t recorded a point in the series and he’s managed just four shots on goal.
It’ll be interesting to see if the Rangers make any changes to their top line ahead of Game 3 at MSG tonight. We’ll only find out during the pre-game warmup because Vigneault is keeping that information close to the vest.
Related:
—Rangers look to put home struggles behind them going into Game 3
—Here’s your Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Sunday