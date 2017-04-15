Here are the East Finalists for Kraft Hockeyville

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The nominations are in, and we have a Top Four for Kraft Hockeyville.

Watch the video above for more information on the two rinks that made it in the East and the two that will represent the West region.

The two East rinks that made it to the Top Four are:

Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena: Geneseo, NY

A building that’s stood for more than 50 years is beginning to show its age.

The Rostraver Ice Garden: Belle Vernon, PA

Eight months after the roof collapsed back in 2010, the community made sure this busy rink was up and running again. Even so, this is another building that could use some upgrades.

To find out more, including details regarding prizes and individual vignettes for each location, visit krafthockeyville.com.