Damaged Ducks’ defense won’t have Sami Vatanen tonight

Plenty of teams are dealing with injuries to their defense units right now. The Anaheim Ducks are not immune.
The team announced that Sami Vatanen won’t be able to play against the Calgary Flames in Game 2 tonight. He’s considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Korbinian Holzer draws into the lineup in Vatanen’s absence. The Ducks possess a 1-0 series lead; if they can manage to hold serve in home even with all of these injuries, it would be a testament to their resiliency and a letdown for a Flames team with shaky depth.
Bruce Boudreau has been in this position before.
It’s the fourth time in his career that his team finds themselves down 2-0 in a best-of-seven series.
In 2009, Boudreau’s Capitals dropped Games 1 and 2 at home against the New York Rangers, but they managed to storm back and win the series in seven games. They’re one of just 18 teams in NHL history to win a series after losing the first two games at home (the 2011 Bruins were the last team to do it).
But things didn’t go as well in 2014 and 2016 when he was the head coach for the Anaheim Ducks. Both times, the Ducks were eliminated from the playoffs, but in each case, they managed to stretch the series to seven games.
Given all of his experience, you can understand why Boudreau isn’t throwing in the towel just yet.
“I mention it to draw from the experience,” he said, per the St. Louis Dispatch. “It’s the third time that it’s happened. Successfully we’ve won it once. Unsuccessfully we lost in seven both other times. Just trying to explain to (the Wild) that it’s not as dire as they think.”
As confident as Boudreau might be, dropping Game 3 on Sunday afternoon would be a huge blow to his team’s chances of mounting a comeback.
Their biggest obstacle is finding a way to put the puck in the net. Through two games, the Wild have only managed to score two goals on Jake Allen. That’ll have to change in a hurry if they want to extend this series.
Game 3 will go Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. To stream the game, click here.
The New York Rangers have been terrific on the road all season (their 27-12-2 record away from MSG was tops in the NHL), and that continued in Games 1 and 2 of their series against the Canadiens.
Thanks to their ability to play solid defense, score timely goals and get saves in key situations, New York is heading back home with a 1-1 split.
Usually, going back home tied after the first two games of a series is good news, but is that really the case for the Rangers?
“I think regular season we had our struggles, but this is a new season once playoffs come around, and everything that’s happened before is erased,” forward Rick Nash said, per the New York Daily News. “Our fans, I think the building is gonna be loud and we’ve got to be ready for the start of the game.”
Of all the teams in the playoffs, the Rangers are the ones that have collected the least amount of points at home (46) in 2016-17. They’ve also dropped each of their last five home playoff games. To make matters worse, they’ve been outscored 18-3 during that stretch.
On the bright side, they’re getting key saves from goalie Henrik Lundqvist. Don’t let the four goals against in Game 2 fool you, Lundqvist has been terrific throughout the series. He’s given his team a chance to win both games, and they were 17 seconds away from doing just that.
“We look forward to playing in front of our own fans,” said Lundqvist. “That’s exciting. “They’re a good team; they’re a fast team; they create a lot. It hasn’t changed. We go home and get ready for a game.”
There’s four games on the schedule on Sunday. Both Minnesota and Columbus will try to avoid falling behind 3-0 in their best-of-seven series, while Montreal and New York, and Edmonton and and San Jose will try to jump ahead 2-1.
Here’s what you need to know:
Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream online here)
Call: Josh Forslund and Pierre McGuire
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Network: CNBC (Stream online here)
Call: Chris Cuthbert and Brian Boucher
Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Call: Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro
Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Call: Brendan Burke and Mike Johnson
Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but the Flames lost in Anaheim.
Again.
Looking to snap an 11-year winless streak in Orange County, Calgary once again fell short on Saturday night, falling 3-2 in Game 2 of its opening-round series against the Ducks.
Failing to secure a victory — for the second straight game — wasn’t the only familiar refrain for the Flames. Once again, the team was done in by a stellar performance by Ryan Getzlaf.
The Ducks captain put forth his second straight multi-point effort, notching the game-winning goal on the power play with just under five minutes remaining. It was a bit of a fluke tally, as Getzlaf’s centering pass deflected off Lance Bouma and past Brian Elliott.
But it didn’t diminish the impact he’s had thus far.
Getzlaf has four points through two games, and continues to be a driving force with the man advantage. He’s been the main catalyst for a unit that has three power play markers already, this from a group that had a less-than-spectacular regular season (Anaheim’s PP was at 18.7 percent this year, 17th overall in the NHL).
For the Flames, Mikael Backlund and Sean Monahan provided the offense. The team did well to recover after a shaky start, in which Anaheim scored twice in the opening seven minutes, and had to be pleased with out-shooting the Ducks 37-29 on the night.
Overall, though, it was another disappointing result.
Calgary has to be beyond frustrated with its inability to get wins at Honda, and is now faced with a daunting challenge. In order to win this series, the Flames will need to beat the Ducks in four of the next five games, and at least one of those wins will have to come in Anaheim.