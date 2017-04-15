Coyotes sign former Minnesota-Duluth goalie Hunter Miska to entry-level contract

The Arizona Coyotes added some goaltending depth to their organization on Saturday when they announced the signing of 21-year-old goalie Hunter Miska to an entry-level contract.
Miska spent the 2016-17 season playing for the University of Minnesota-Duluth (his only season with the program) and helped lead the team to the Frozen Four thanks to a 27-5-5 record and a .920 save percentage. Minnesota-Duluth lost in the National Championship game to top-seeded Denver.
Terms of Miska’s contract were not disclosed by the team.
“We are very pleased to sign Hunter to an entry level contract,” general manager John Chayka said in a statement released by the team. “Hunter was one of the top goalies in the NCAA last year and he was highly coveted by numerous NHL teams. We are excited to have him join our organization and look forward to watching him develop.”
Miska is relatively inexperienced as a goaltender (he did not begin playing the position until he was a teenager) and spent two years playing junior hockey before before joining Minnesota-Duluth.
The NHL’s department of player safety announced on Saturday afternoon that Columbus Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert will have a hearing later in the day for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl in the closing seconds of Friday’s game.
With the Penguins leading 4-1 and on their way to taking a 2-0 series lead, Calvert randomly skated up behind Kuhnhackl and cross-checked him with such force that it broke his stick. Following the cross-check Calvert circled back and checked a still unsuspecting Kuhnhackl, knocking him to the ice. Calvert was only assessed a two-minute minor for cross-checking.
What happens next for Calvert is a lot of guesswork.
Cross-checking is an infraction that the NHL does tend to suspend for. The degree of the punishment tends to vary, however.
Since the department of player safety was formed at the start of the 2011-12 season there have been 10 suspensions issued for cross-checking. Seven of those suspensions were for more than one game, including five that went for three or more. One of those three-plus game bans came during the 2011-12 postseason when Arron Asham was given four games for a cross-checking incident in the first round. But, on the other hand, just one year ago Brandon Dubinsky was only given one regular season game for breaking his stick on a cross-check on Sidney Crosby.
Given the circumstances, including the time in the game (closing seconds of a three-goal game), the fact it was a random aggressive act on an unsuspecting player, and Calvert hitting him again after the initial cross-check it should probably result in a lengthy ban. Whether or not it does remains to be seen.
The Boston Bruins’ already shorthanded defense will take another hit on Saturday afternoon when Colin Miller will not be available for Game 2 of their series against the Ottawa Senators.
Miller played only seven minutes in the Bruins’ Game 1 win and had to exit the game after he was hit by Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.
For a Bruins team that is already playing without Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo. That is not an ideal situation, and it resulted in rookie Charlie McAvoy playing more than 24 minutes (second on the team, behind only Zdeno Chara) in his NHL debut on Wednesday.
With Miller out of the lineup, Joe Morrow will draw in.
Here is what the defense pairings will look like on Saturday.
The Bruins are also without veteran forward David Krejci for a second consecutive game, as announced by Cassidy on Friday.
Cassidy said that both Krejci and Miller remain listed as “day-to-day.”
Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot has not played since his finger was busted open by a slash from Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby back on March 23.
It was a pretty gruesome injury and has sidelined him for nearly a month, but it is possible he could be back in the lineup on Saturday afternoon for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Boston Bruins.
Coach Guy Boucher said on Saturday morning that Methot is “more than close” to returning to the lineup, and that the veteran defenseman will take part in the pre-game warmups.
His status for the game will be decided after he skates in the warmup.
Methot played in 68 games for the Senators this season, recording 12 assists while skating close to 20 minutes per game, mostly alongside Erik Karlsson.
Boucher also confirmed that forward Ryan Dzingel will be back in the lineup today after missing the first game of the series.
The Bruins lead the series 1-0.