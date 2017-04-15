Coyotes sign former Minnesota-Duluth goalie Hunter Miska to entry-level contract

The Arizona Coyotes added some goaltending depth to their organization on Saturday when they announced the signing of 21-year-old goalie Hunter Miska to an entry-level contract.

Miska spent the 2016-17 season playing for the University of Minnesota-Duluth (his only season with the program) and helped lead the team to the Frozen Four thanks to a 27-5-5 record and a .920 save percentage. Minnesota-Duluth lost in the National Championship game to top-seeded Denver.

Terms of Miska’s contract were not disclosed by the team.

“We are very pleased to sign Hunter to an entry level contract,” general manager John Chayka said in a statement released by the team. “Hunter was one of the top goalies in the NCAA last year and he was highly coveted by numerous NHL teams. We are excited to have him join our organization and look forward to watching him develop.”

Miska is relatively inexperienced as a goaltender (he did not begin playing the position until he was a teenager) and spent two years playing junior hockey before before joining Minnesota-Duluth.