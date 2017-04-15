Columbus newspaper cancels plans to hand out ‘crying’ Sidney Crosby masks

The series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets series was always expected to be an intense one on the ice, and thanks to the reckless actions of Matt Calvert at the end of Game 2 on Friday night it may have started to head in that direction.

What was a little unexpected though was the Columbus Dispatch planning on printing a “Crying Sid The Kid” mask in Sunday’s edition of the paper for fans to wear to Game 3 when the series shifts to Nationwide Arena.

It was a promotion that was not well received.

On Saturday, the Dispatch has scrapped plans to distribute the masks.

Said editor Alan Miller (via the Dispatch’s Aaron Portzline): “We heard the response and we are not going to print it. We appreciate the input from hockey fans.”

It should have been a sign that the promotion was never going to make it when the original Tweet announcing it was deleted within hours of going live (the Internet never forgets).

While Miller references the response and input from hockey fans being a driving force in the cancellation of the promotion, it also seems possible (if not likely) that somebody from Blue Jackets management picked up the phone and urged the paper to reconsider. After all, that is probably not the look the Blue Jackets want when they are facing a 2-0 series deficit and just watched Crosby put three points on the board on Friday night.