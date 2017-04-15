Getty

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Saturday

By Adam GretzApr 15, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

Saturday’s Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule features four games, with all of the action beginning in the afternoon with the Boston Bruins looking to take a 2-0 series lead on the Ottawa Senators after stealing the first game of the series on Wednesday. All of the games can be seen on the NBC Networks and streamed live.

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream online here)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream online here)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Two playoff games, zero goals for Blackhawks vs. Predators, red-hot Rinne

By James O'BrienApr 15, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT

So far, Pekka Rinne‘s been about as far from a liability as a goalie can be … and the Chicago Blackhawks suddenly look like the underdogs against the Nashville Predators.

After nullifying the Blackhawks in a 1-0 win in Game 1, the Predators left no doubt with a 5-0 Game 2 victory, taking a 2-0 series lead.

While Viktor Arvidsson has been leading the charge alongside some even less likely heroes for the Preds, there’s no doubt that Rinne has been the story so far. Rinne shut out Blackhawks in both games in Chicago, making for some pretty wild stats (beyond stopping all 59 shots on goal so far in this series).

This Blackhawks squad is no stranger to digging deep, but they’ll need all of that gutsy play and experience as they try to fight back with Games 3 and 4 in Nashville. If you want an idea of how unusual this is, consider the fact that the boos were hailing down at the United Center tonight.

Ugly at the United Center

Fair or not, Rinne’s excellent work brought up at least some questions about where Corey Crawford‘s game is at.

There are also some questions about the handful of young players struggling during this trying moment after Joel Quenneville managed to get the best out of them during the regular season. Ryan Hartman struggled mightily during the game and then delivered a dangerous cross-check to Craig Smith in the closing minutes, possibly earning a look from the Department of Player Safety.

Chicago didn’t show panic after losing Game 1, and they’ll likely say all the right things after this loss. They’ve also earned the benefit of the doubt – if not infinite patience from their fans – considering past successes.

Even so, it’s rare to see this borderline dynasty on the ropes like this, especially this early in a postseason.

Then again, few goalies have enjoyed starts as hot as what Rinne is providing for Nashville.

Damaged Ducks’ defense won’t have Sami Vatanen tonight

By James O'BrienApr 15, 2017, 10:41 PM EDT

Plenty of teams are dealing with injuries to their defense units right now. The Anaheim Ducks are not immune.

The team announced that Sami Vatanen won’t be able to play against the Calgary Flames in Game 2 tonight. He’s considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Korbinian Holzer draws into the lineup in Vatanen’s absence. The Ducks possess a 1-0 series lead; if they can manage to hold serve in home even with all of these injuries, it would be a testament to their resiliency and a letdown for a Flames team with shaky depth.

WATCH LIVE: Four games on Saturday’s Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule

By Adam GretzApr 15, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Leafs’ defense in trouble after Roman Polak helped off ice (Video)

By James O'BrienApr 15, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT

Things were looking so bad for the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period, you almost expected for Kasperi Kapanen‘s crucial 2-2 goal to be reviewed offside.

That wasn’t the case so … there’s some good news. Otherwise, things are tough at the moment for the Maple Leafs against the Washington Capitals in Game 2.

Nikita Zaitsev, Toronto’s top minute-eating defenseman, already entered the playoffs on the shelf. It sure looks like Roman Polak could miss some serious time, too, after a painful-looking fall following a hit by Caps blueliner Brooks Orpik.

You can watch that hit and tumble in the GIF below (video will be added soon) … again, it doesn’t look promising.