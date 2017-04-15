2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Saturday

Saturday’s Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule features four games, with all of the action beginning in the afternoon with the Boston Bruins looking to take a 2-0 series lead on the Ottawa Senators after stealing the first game of the series on Wednesday. All of the games can be seen on the NBC Networks and streamed live.
Here is what you need to know.
Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream online here)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Washington Capitals
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream online here)
Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
The series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets series was always expected to be an intense one on the ice, and thanks to the reckless actions of Matt Calvert at the end of Game 2 on Friday night it may have started to head in that direction.
What was a little unexpected though was the Columbus Dispatch planning on printing a “Crying Sid The Kid” mask in Sunday’s edition of the paper for fans to wear to Game 3 when the series shifts to Nationwide Arena.
It was a promotion that was not well received.
On Saturday, the Dispatch has scrapped plans to distribute the masks.
Said editor Alan Miller (via the Dispatch’s Aaron Portzline): “We heard the response and we are not going to print it. We appreciate the input from hockey fans.”
It should have been a sign that the promotion was never going to make it when the original Tweet announcing it was deleted within hours of going live (the Internet never forgets).
While Miller references the response and input from hockey fans being a driving force in the cancellation of the promotion, it also seems possible (if not likely) that somebody from Blue Jackets management picked up the phone and urged the paper to reconsider. After all, that is probably not the look the Blue Jackets want when they are facing a 2-0 series deficit and just watched Crosby put three points on the board on Friday night.
Edmonton Oilers fans have waited a long time for a night like this.
Thanks to a dominant defensive performance, a 16-save shutout from Cam Talbot, and a pair of shorthanded goals the Oilers were 2-0 winners over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night to even their first-round series at one game apiece and give the franchise its first playoff win since the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.
As good as the Oilers were, the story for the Sharks on Friday was one of missed opportunities.
Not only did they fail to capitalize on any of the six power play opportunities they were given by the Oilers, that same power play unit ended up allowing the game’s only two goals.
The first goal came just 42 seconds into the second period when Zach Kassian (who was a one-man wrecking crew on the night, delivering a number of thunderous hits) beat Sharks goalie Martin Jones for what would end up being all the offense the Oilers would need.
But Connor McDavid would add some insurance later in the third period when he scored his first career playoff goal when he pounced on a loose puck in the defensive zone and used his speed to skate away from everyone on the ice and beat Jones with a quick shot off the rush to put the game away.
In the end, this was about as complete of a game as the Oilers could have possibly played, completely shutting down the Sharks offense. While the shots on goal advantage was 36-16 in favor of the Oilers, the total shot attempts (77-36) were even more lopsided. Especially when you consider that San Jose spent an additional four minutes on the power play over the course of the night.
You’d need to be delusional to deny that the Minnesota Wild are in a tough spot after Friday’s loss.
They’re now down 2-0 in their first-round series against the Blues, and with both defeats at home, it means they need to get back into this bout with Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis.
Jake Allen‘s been playing at an absolutely elite level, going on one of those tears that can really frustrate a team. The Wild, for their part, are at least saying the right things.
“This series is long from over,” Chris Stewart said. “There’s no quit in this locker room.”
That doesn’t mean that there’s no room for improvement. After generating a massive advantage in shots on goal in Game 1, chances were fairly even on Saturday, with the Blues getting a late goal to win 2-1.
Zach Parise has, essentially, been the only player who’s been able to beat Allen, an unusual sign for a Wild team that’s enjoyed deploying waves of attackers during their best moments. At least they know that they need to ramp things up.
A playoff series can get away from you fast, particularly after burning home games. The Wild are at least making the right statements about showing urgency, but we’ll find out what they’re “made of” soon enough.
Check out the recap of Game 2 here.
Things felt different for the Minnesota Wild with Bruce Boudreau in charge. Veterans and young players alike have flourished. A team that consistently fell in bubble positions flirted with a Central Division title.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, things are all-too-familiar for the Wild and their postseason-cursed coach so far.
The Wild dominated much of Game 1, yet they lost to the Blues in overtime. Game 2 was a tighter affair with St. Louis succeeding 2-1, taking a 2-0 series lead as a few narratives carried over:
- Zach Parise seems to be the only player who can score against Jake Allen, who remains on top of his game. They haven’t been able to best him at even-strength, either.
- Joel Edmundson is turning into a sniper with two big goals in as many games.
- Did we mention that Jake Allen is on fire? Yeah, but it’s probably worth another reference. After looking like a Vezina-caliber goalie through February and March, it sure looks like St. Louis’ unquestioned No. 1 starter is carrying over that strong play into the April contests that mean the most.
- It’s probably unfair to say that Devan Dubnyk has been bad … but he hasn’t been good enough, with such a small margin of error.
Playoff hockey involves tight-checking affairs and hot streaks for goalies, something that Boudreau’s teams have suffered through before. With the series shifting to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4, it sure looks dire for the Wild at the moment.
They’ll need moments like Jaden Schwartz‘s late game-winner to start going their way, but will it happen too late (much like Charlie Coyle‘s would-be 2-2 tally)?
Things can change, but the answers seem familiar and unpleasant for Boudreau and the Wild so far.