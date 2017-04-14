Video: Matt Calvert breaks his stick over an unsuspecting Tom Kuhnhackl

The Columbus Blue Jackets might be without forward Matt Calvert on Sunday night when they return home for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Calvert was assessed a two-minute minor for cross-checking in the closing seconds of the Blue Jackets’ Game 2 loss to the Penguins when he pretty much randomly attacked an unsuspecting Tom Kuhnhackl.
With time ticking away in the Penguins’ 4-1 win, Calvert skated up behind Kuhnhackl at center ice and cross-checked him in the back of the neck/shoulder area with such force that it broke Calvert’s stick.
As Kuhnhackl — seemingly stunned by what just happened — was hunched over Calvert came back around and shoved him to the ice.
At that point in the game whatever penalty was called on the ice was going to be irrelevant (it was a 4-1 game with only a few seconds remaining) but that is a play the NHL’s Department Of Player Safety will almost certainly be looking at.
Something to keep in mind, though, when trying to figure out potential suspensions is that a year ago Brandon Dubinsky received a one-game suspension for breaking his stick over the back of Sidney Crosby on a cross-check. It will be interesting to see how this one gets handled.
Edmonton Oilers fans have waited a long time for a night like this.
Thanks to a dominant defensive performance, a 16-save shutout from Cam Talbot, and a pair of shorthanded goals the Oilers were 2-0 winners over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night to even their first-round series at one game apiece and give the franchise its first playoff win since the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.
As good as the Oilers were, the story for the Sharks on Friday was one of missed opportunities.
Not only did they fail to capitalize on any of the six power play opportunities they were given by the Oilers, that same power play unit ended up allowing the game’s only two goals.
The first goal came just 42 seconds into the second period when Zach Kassian (who was a one-man wrecking crew on the night, delivering a number of thunderous hits) beat Sharks goalie Martin Jones for what would end up being all the offense the Oilers would need.
But Connor McDavid would add some insurance later in the third period when he scored his first career playoff goal when he pounced on a loose puck in the defensive zone and used his speed to skate away from everyone on the ice and beat Jones with a quick shot off the rush to put the game away.
In the end, this was about as complete of a game as the Oilers could have possibly played, completely shutting down the Sharks offense. While the shots on goal advantage was 36-16 in favor of the Oilers, the total shot attempts (77-36) were even more lopsided. Especially when you consider that San Jose spent an additional four minutes on the power play over the course of the night.
You’d need to be delusional to deny that the Minnesota Wild are in a tough spot after Friday’s loss.
They’re now down 2-0 in their first-round series against the Blues, and with both defeats at home, it means they need to get back into this bout with Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis.
Jake Allen‘s been playing at an absolutely elite level, going on one of those tears that can really frustrate a team. The Wild, for their part, are at least saying the right things.
“This series is long from over,” Chris Stewart said. “There’s no quit in this locker room.”
That doesn’t mean that there’s no room for improvement. After generating a massive advantage in shots on goal in Game 1, chances were fairly even on Saturday, with the Blues getting a late goal to win 2-1.
Zach Parise has, essentially, been the only player who’s been able to beat Allen, an unusual sign for a Wild team that’s enjoyed deploying waves of attackers during their best moments. At least they know that they need to ramp things up.
A playoff series can get away from you fast, particularly after burning home games. The Wild are at least making the right statements about showing urgency, but we’ll find out what they’re “made of” soon enough.
Things felt different for the Minnesota Wild with Bruce Boudreau in charge. Veterans and young players alike have flourished. A team that consistently fell in bubble positions flirted with a Central Division title.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, things are all-too-familiar for the Wild and their postseason-cursed coach so far.
The Wild dominated much of Game 1, yet they lost to the Blues in overtime. Game 2 was a tighter affair with St. Louis succeeding 2-1, taking a 2-0 series lead as a few narratives carried over:
- Zach Parise seems to be the only player who can score against Jake Allen, who remains on top of his game. They haven’t been able to best him at even-strength, either.
- Joel Edmundson is turning into a sniper with two big goals in as many games.
- Did we mention that Jake Allen is on fire? Yeah, but it’s probably worth another reference. After looking like a Vezina-caliber goalie through February and March, it sure looks like St. Louis’ unquestioned No. 1 starter is carrying over that strong play into the April contests that mean the most.
- It’s probably unfair to say that Devan Dubnyk has been bad … but he hasn’t been good enough, with such a small margin of error.
Playoff hockey involves tight-checking affairs and hot streaks for goalies, something that Boudreau’s teams have suffered through before. With the series shifting to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4, it sure looks dire for the Wild at the moment.
They’ll need moments like Jaden Schwartz‘s late game-winner to start going their way, but will it happen too late (much like Charlie Coyle‘s would-be 2-2 tally)?
Things can change, but the answers seem familiar and unpleasant for Boudreau and the Wild so far.
San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton was hoping to be ready for the start of their first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.
But after sitting out the Sharks’ come-from-behind Game 1 win on Wednesday, he will once again be out of the lineup for Game 2 on Friday night as he continues to cover from a knee injury.
Thornton took part in the morning skate earlier in the day but was not on the ice for pre-game warmups and will miss at least one more game.
He has not played for the Sharks since April 2.
In 79 games this season he scored seven goals and was second on the team with 43 assists for the Sharks.