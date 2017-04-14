Video: Matt Calvert breaks his stick over an unsuspecting Tom Kuhnhackl

The Columbus Blue Jackets might be without forward Matt Calvert on Sunday night when they return home for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Calvert was assessed a two-minute minor for cross-checking in the closing seconds of the Blue Jackets’ Game 2 loss to the Penguins when he pretty much randomly attacked an unsuspecting Tom Kuhnhackl.

With time ticking away in the Penguins’ 4-1 win, Calvert skated up behind Kuhnhackl at center ice and cross-checked him in the back of the neck/shoulder area with such force that it broke Calvert’s stick.

As Kuhnhackl — seemingly stunned by what just happened — was hunched over Calvert came back around and shoved him to the ice.

You can see the entire sequence in the video above.

At that point in the game whatever penalty was called on the ice was going to be irrelevant (it was a 4-1 game with only a few seconds remaining) but that is a play the NHL’s Department Of Player Safety will almost certainly be looking at.

Something to keep in mind, though, when trying to figure out potential suspensions is that a year ago Brandon Dubinsky received a one-game suspension for breaking his stick over the back of Sidney Crosby on a cross-check. It will be interesting to see how this one gets handled.