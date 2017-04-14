Video: Bobrovsky turnover gives Crosby easy goal

For the second game in a row the Columbus Blue Jackets were the better team early on against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
For the second game in a row they were not quite able to capitalize on it.
After registering the first seven shots on goal, the Blue Jackets still found themselves facing a 1-0 deficit after the first period thanks in part to a mistake by goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky leading to Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scoring the 50th playoff goal of his career on an easy tap-in in front.
Bobrovsky held on to the puck too long behind his net, allowing Conor Sheary to strip it away from him. Sheary then centered to Jake Guentzel, who found a wide open on Crosby along the side of the net.
It not only gave the Penguins the lead, it was also their first shot on goal of the game.
That line has been driving the Penguins’ offense for the better part of the past two months and has developed an instant chemistry. They were not at their best offensively in the Penguins’ Game 1 win, but they did not waste much time in getting back on track in Game 2.
Edmonton Oilers fans have waited a long time for a night like this.
Thanks to a dominant defensive performance, a 16-save shutout from Cam Talbot, and a pair of shorthanded goals the Oilers were 2-0 winners over the San Jose Sharks on Friday night to even their first-round series at one game apiece and give the franchise its first playoff win since the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.
As good as the Oilers were, the story for the Sharks on Friday was one of missed opportunities.
Not only did they fail to capitalize on any of the six power play opportunities they were given by the Oilers, that same power play unit ended up allowing the game’s only two goals.
The first goal came just 42 seconds into the second period when Zach Kassian (who was a one-man wrecking crew on the night, delivering a number of thunderous hits) beat Sharks goalie Martin Jones for what would end up being all the offense the Oilers would need.
But Connor McDavid would add some insurance later in the third period when he scored his first career playoff goal when he pounced on a loose puck in the defensive zone and used his speed to skate away from everyone on the ice and beat Jones with a quick shot off the rush to put the game away.
In the end, this was about as complete of a game as the Oilers could have possibly played, completely shutting down the Sharks offense. While the shots on goal advantage was 36-16 in favor of the Oilers, the total shot attempts (77-36) were even more lopsided. Especially when you consider that San Jose spent an additional four minutes on the power play over the course of the night.
You’d need to be delusional to deny that the Minnesota Wild are in a tough spot after Friday’s loss.
They’re now down 2-0 in their first-round series against the Blues, and with both defeats at home, it means they need to get back into this bout with Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis.
Jake Allen‘s been playing at an absolutely elite level, going on one of those tears that can really frustrate a team. The Wild, for their part, are at least saying the right things.
“This series is long from over,” Chris Stewart said. “There’s no quit in this locker room.”
That doesn’t mean that there’s no room for improvement. After generating a massive advantage in shots on goal in Game 1, chances were fairly even on Saturday, with the Blues getting a late goal to win 2-1.
Zach Parise has, essentially, been the only player who’s been able to beat Allen, an unusual sign for a Wild team that’s enjoyed deploying waves of attackers during their best moments. At least they know that they need to ramp things up.
A playoff series can get away from you fast, particularly after burning home games. The Wild are at least making the right statements about showing urgency, but we’ll find out what they’re “made of” soon enough.
Things felt different for the Minnesota Wild with Bruce Boudreau in charge. Veterans and young players alike have flourished. A team that consistently fell in bubble positions flirted with a Central Division title.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, things are all-too-familiar for the Wild and their postseason-cursed coach so far.
The Wild dominated much of Game 1, yet they lost to the Blues in overtime. Game 2 was a tighter affair with St. Louis succeeding 2-1, taking a 2-0 series lead as a few narratives carried over:
- Zach Parise seems to be the only player who can score against Jake Allen, who remains on top of his game. They haven’t been able to best him at even-strength, either.
- Joel Edmundson is turning into a sniper with two big goals in as many games.
- Did we mention that Jake Allen is on fire? Yeah, but it’s probably worth another reference. After looking like a Vezina-caliber goalie through February and March, it sure looks like St. Louis’ unquestioned No. 1 starter is carrying over that strong play into the April contests that mean the most.
- It’s probably unfair to say that Devan Dubnyk has been bad … but he hasn’t been good enough, with such a small margin of error.
Playoff hockey involves tight-checking affairs and hot streaks for goalies, something that Boudreau’s teams have suffered through before. With the series shifting to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4, it sure looks dire for the Wild at the moment.
They’ll need moments like Jaden Schwartz‘s late game-winner to start going their way, but will it happen too late (much like Charlie Coyle‘s would-be 2-2 tally)?
Things can change, but the answers seem familiar and unpleasant for Boudreau and the Wild so far.
San Jose Sharks forward Joe Thornton was hoping to be ready for the start of their first-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.
But after sitting out the Sharks’ come-from-behind Game 1 win on Wednesday, he will once again be out of the lineup for Game 2 on Friday night as he continues to cover from a knee injury.
Thornton took part in the morning skate earlier in the day but was not on the ice for pre-game warmups and will miss at least one more game.
He has not played for the Sharks since April 2.
In 79 games this season he scored seven goals and was second on the team with 43 assists for the Sharks.