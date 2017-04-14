Video: Bobrovsky turnover gives Crosby easy goal

For the second game in a row the Columbus Blue Jackets were the better team early on against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

For the second game in a row they were not quite able to capitalize on it.

After registering the first seven shots on goal, the Blue Jackets still found themselves facing a 1-0 deficit after the first period thanks in part to a mistake by goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky leading to Penguins captain Sidney Crosby scoring the 50th playoff goal of his career on an easy tap-in in front.

Bobrovsky held on to the puck too long behind his net, allowing Conor Sheary to strip it away from him. Sheary then centered to Jake Guentzel, who found a wide open on Crosby along the side of the net.

It not only gave the Penguins the lead, it was also their first shot on goal of the game.

That line has been driving the Penguins’ offense for the better part of the past two months and has developed an instant chemistry. They were not at their best offensively in the Penguins’ Game 1 win, but they did not waste much time in getting back on track in Game 2.