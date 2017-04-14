U.S. names Hanifin, Keller to Worlds roster

USA Hockey is going young with its entry into the 2017 World Hockey Championships, a trend that continued on Friday with the additions of Noah Hanifin and Clayton Keller.
Hanifin, 20, is coming off his sophomore campaign in Carolina and will be making his second straight appearance at the worlds. Taken fifth overall at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, the former Boston College standout scored 29 points in 81 games this season but, as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted recently, might actually be on the shopping block due to Carolina’s surplus of talent on defense.
Keller, 18, just wrapped a tremendous year in which he starred at Boston University — scoring 45 points in 31 games — helped the U.S. capture gold at the world juniors, and made his NHL debut for the Coyotes. Taken seventh overall at the ’16 draft, Keller is regarded as a star in the making, and should be fun to watch (again) on the international stage.
As mentioned above, USA Hockey has undergone a youth movement for this tournament. In addition to Keller and Hanifin, the roster also includes Dylan Larkin (20), Christian Dvorak (21), J.T. Compher (22) and Keller’s former Boston University teammate, 20-year-old Jordan Greenway (a Minnesota Wild prospect.)
Henrik Lundqvist managed to shut out the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1, but he could only do so much as the Habs had the New York Rangers on their heels to open Game 2.
The Canadiens kept applying pressure behind a raucous crowd until Jeff Petry finally broke through for Montreal’s first goal of this young series, and a 1-0 lead for the Habs.
Petry enjoyed far too much time to pick a spot against Lundqvist, yet that might not be the only reason that the star netminder seemed a little upset. Lundqvist’s stick broke during that sequence, and while there’s no full replacement for a goalie stick, no skater gave him a makeshift option in the moment.
Considering those two factors and the early rush from Montreal, you can kind of understand why Hank was a little flustered.
It didn’t throw him off though, really, as Lundqvist robbed Paul Byron on a breakaway attempt later on in the opening frame. Not long after, Michael Grabner scored a beautiful breakaway goal on his try to make it 1-1.
Here’s a GIF of the goal itself (video above), if that’s what you prefer:
At the moment, the Boston Bruins recalling a goalie on an “emergency basis” isn’t anywhere near as bad as it sounds.
That’s how the move is labeled as the Bruins bring up Malcolm Subban and demote Zane McIntyre to the AHL on Friday, but the move could easily be just to get McIntyre some seasoning.
The Bruins face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, and reporters such as NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin indicate that this isn’t a bad sign for Tuukka Rask. It likely comes down to who will back up Rask’s backup.
Considering all of the bad injury news for the Bruins lately, this seems instead to be more of a paperwork move.
In case you’re wondering about Subban’s development as the 24th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, he’s been solid in the AHL … just not as impressive as McIntyre at that level.
Subban: 11-14-1 with a respectable .917 save percentage in 32 games with Providence; allowed one goal on 13 shots in an abbreviated NHL appearance.
McIntyre: .935 save percentage with 21-4-1 record in AHL; 0-4-1 with .858 save percentage in shaky NHL showings.
It’s promising that McIntyre’s been so solid with Providence, but judging by his struggles with the big club, the narrative that the Bruins are going “Rask or bust” still fits regardless of who suits up as the No. 2 for now.
The first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues on Friday night with four games on the schedule.
You can watch all of them online courtesy of the NBC Sports Group.
Here is where to find all of the Live Stream’s for tonight’s games.
New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: USA Network (Live Stream Here)
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Network: NHL Network (Live Stream Here)
St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Live Stream Here)
San Jose Sharks vs. Edmonton Oilers
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Live Stream Here)
Kenny Agostino is the AHL’s most valuable player for 2016-17.
Agostino has 24 goals and 59 assists in 65 games for the Chicago Wolves. A 24-year-old winger, his 83 points are by far the most in the league, and the Wolves still have a couple of games left in their regular season.
Agostino also played seven games for the St. Louis Blues this season, managing one goal and two assists while he was up.
Of note, he can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Read more: Agostino to get ‘good chance’ to prove he can produce for Blues
Here are the last 10 recipients of the AHL’s MVP award: