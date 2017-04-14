That was Radulov: Canadiens tie series vs. Rangers in thriller

Henrik Lundqvist was absolutely fantastic – again – in Game 2, but Alexander Radulov and the Montreal Canadiens just would not be denied.
After taking a few bad penalties, you would have expected Radulov to be in the doghouse. Claude Julien gave him a long enough leash on Friday to factor into the goal that sent Game 2 into overtime and then to score a hard-working OT-clincher to give the Canadiens a 4-3 overtime win.
With the latest game-tying goal in Canadiens franchise history and that big Radulov tally, the Habs have tied the Rangers 1-1 as the series shifts to Madison Square Garden.
Lundqvist kept the Rangers in a game that was sometimes quite one-sided in Montreal’s favor.
Both Lundqvist and Carey Price made some tough stops in a hectic game, but Montreal’s 58-38 shots on goal edge tells much of the story; Lundqvist is rapidly silencing critics who noticed that he had an up-and-down regular season.
This was a thrilling, physical affair with the teams combining for 129 hits. (Check this post for one of the most violent moments of the contest.)
The Rangers go home splitting those first two contests, at least something of a victory, but Montreal avoided a disastrous start. We could be in for quite a treat as these two teams trade blows and two all-world goalies thwart some brilliant chances.
And Radulov might make himself some serious cash in the process.
Entering the second period facing a two-goal deficit, the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a pair of goals in the third period to tie their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The second goal, currently credited to Bryan Rust (his second of the game) came following a chaotic sequence in the Columbus zone. It all started with Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski taking a puck to the face, remaining on the ice for several seconds only to emerge with blood all over his face, and the Penguins continue to cycle the puck and creating chances before ultimately tying the game.
If you are wondering why play was allowed to continue on so long while Werenski was clearly injured, NHL rule states that the play must continue in that situation until the team with the injured player possesses the puck. Columbus never possessed the puck, so play was allowed to continue.
Werenski did not return for the remainder of the period.
It’s tough not to feel bad for Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau … unless you’d rather just make fun of him.
Boudreau said that he’s not going to criticize his team’s efforts after the St. Louis Blues opened up a startling 3-0 series lead against the Wild, and it’s easy to see why. Luck can be pretty cruel and fickle in the playoffs, and as it stands, Minnesota just can’t seem to solve Jake Allen.
Still … some of his comments made it pretty easy for his hecklers.
OK, one in particular:
Considering Boudreau’s history in Game 7 situations, well, people were already making jokes:
Harsh.
The range of reactions for Boudreau making a Game 7 reference (and the Wild’s unfortunate start so far) basically go from discomfort/awkwardness:
To glee:
Poor Bruce.
Check out Boudreau’s full thoughts in the clip below. The Wild and the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s Michael Russo also provided other quality reactions in their respective feeds.
The Wild play Game
7 4 against the Blues on Wednesday.
It’s not quite Mark Messier-level stuff (at least from a stakes perspective), but credit Cam Atkinson for walking the walk so far on Sunday.
Atkinson scored just 11 seconds into today’s Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, helping the Blue Jackets eventually build an early, dizzying 3-1 lead as the series shifts to an increasingly boisterous building in Columbus.
Atkinson scored two goals through the first 5:02 of play while Zach Werenski found the net for his first-ever playoff tally. The Blue Jackets were able to shrug off Jake Guentzel scoring a quick 1-1 goal to build their current lead.
Again, this is an example of putting your money where your mouth is.
You can see Atkinson’s first goal in the video above this post’s headline, while this is his second, thrilling one:
Maybe the best news for the Penguins so far is that Nick Bonino seemed to shrug off a puck to the head, which sent him rushing down the tunnel early in the first period.
So far, this game has been … hectic.
It was the Jake Allen story once again for the St. Louis Blues on Sunday afternoon.
Thanks in large part to his 40-save effort in a 3-1 win, the Blues have opened up a commanding 3-0 series lead in their Western Conference first-round series, pushing the Minnesota Wild to the brink of elimination.
The Blues received goals from Colton Parayko, Jaden Schwartz, and Alexander Steen in the win, but this was once again about the play of Allen in net.
That is a pretty massive development given how much of a question mark the Blues’ goaltending situation was for much of the season as Allen and Carter Hutton both struggled to solidify the position.
The position is not much of a question mark at the moment.
Through the first three games of the season Allen has turned aside 114 of the 117 shots he has faced in the series. His play right now is a continuation of what he did over the second half of the season as his play started to turn around at the start of February. Including these first three playoff games Allen now owns a .943 save percentage in his 28 appearances since February 1.
It is no coincidence that the Blues have gone 25-7-1 (including the playoffs) during that stretch.
As for the Wild, well, this has to be a frustrating position to be in.
They haven’t necessarily played bad in this series, averaging 39 shots on goal per game and having an opportunity to take each game. They just have absolutely nothing to show for it, and now they need to win four games in a row.