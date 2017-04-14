That was Radulov: Canadiens tie series vs. Rangers in thriller

Henrik Lundqvist was absolutely fantastic – again – in Game 2, but Alexander Radulov and the Montreal Canadiens just would not be denied.

After taking a few bad penalties, you would have expected Radulov to be in the doghouse. Claude Julien gave him a long enough leash on Friday to factor into the goal that sent Game 2 into overtime and then to score a hard-working OT-clincher to give the Canadiens a 4-3 overtime win.

With the latest game-tying goal in Canadiens franchise history and that big Radulov tally, the Habs have tied the Rangers 1-1 as the series shifts to Madison Square Garden.

Lundqvist kept the Rangers in a game that was sometimes quite one-sided in Montreal’s favor.

Both Lundqvist and Carey Price made some tough stops in a hectic game, but Montreal’s 58-38 shots on goal edge tells much of the story; Lundqvist is rapidly silencing critics who noticed that he had an up-and-down regular season.

This was a thrilling, physical affair with the teams combining for 129 hits. (Check this post for one of the most violent moments of the contest.)

The Rangers go home splitting those first two contests, at least something of a victory, but Montreal avoided a disastrous start. We could be in for quite a treat as these two teams trade blows and two all-world goalies thwart some brilliant chances.

And Radulov might make himself some serious cash in the process.