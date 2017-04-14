PHT Morning Skate: Is it time for the Sabres to bring back Lindy Ruff?

–Peterborough Petes goalie Dylan Wells scored an incredible goal against the Kingston Frontenacs and he made sure to celebrate like every skater does whenever they score goal (a drive-by by their bench). (Top)

–The Baltimore Orioles are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays, and some members of the Orioles roster took the opportunity to show their support for the Washington Capitals in their playoff series against the Maple Leafs. (Sportsnet)

–Here’s a weird story. One Pittsburgh Penguins fan was stabbed in the head during Game 1 of their series against Columbus, but the fan refused medical attention until the game was over. Now that’s loyalty. (The Guardian)

–The Toronto Maple Leafs gave the Washington Capitals a good scare, but the Presidents’ Trophy winners found a way to overcome a two-goal deficit to win in overtime. Check out the highlights from Game 1 of the series:

–Baseball was obviously a huge part of Yogi Berra’s life, but as his granddaughter points out, the hall of famer also loved hockey. “Like all the kids on The Hill, Grampa played many sports growing up, and told stories of taping newspapers to his shins to play roller hockey. On days when the minor-league St. Louis Flyers had home games, after school or an early shift at the shoe factory, Grampa would nap in the afternoon to make sure he could stay awake to make the trip to the rink. It was there, watching the Flyers, that Grampa fell in love with hockey, and where he later fell in love with my Grammy Carmen; Grampa took her to a hockey game on their first date, in the winter of 1947.” (NHL.com)

–NHL teams aren’t shying away from bringing former head coaches back for a second stint. Anaheim did it with Randy Carlyle, Montreal did it with Claude Julien and the Stars have brought back Ken Hitchcock. Is there another coach that will return to his old stomping grounds? The Buffalo News’ Mike Harrington wonders if it’s time for the Sabres to bring back Lindy Ruff. Harrington writes: “You have to at least wonder if there’s thoughts here of a Ruff reunion if (Dan) Bylsma is shown the door. Pegula loves Ruff and is known to have hated the way things ended in 2013. Pegula loves winning the press conference too and it would be just like him to go make this kind of move.” (Buffalo News)

–At just 19 years old, Auston Matthews has become the cornerstone of the Maple Leafs franchise. He’s a big reason why the Leafs are back in the playoffs this spring, but it’s easy to forget he’s still just a teenager.

“You get pretty tired during the season and, yeah, the takeout containers kind of start filling up.

“But I think I’m pretty responsible with that kind of stuff. I know my parents will come in and clean up as much as they can. There’s a fine line, I guess, between what they think is clean and what I think is clean.” (ESPN)