PHT Morning Skate: Is it time for the Sabres to bring back Lindy Ruff?

Apr 14, 2017

–Peterborough Petes goalie Dylan Wells scored an incredible goal against the Kingston Frontenacs and he made sure to celebrate like every skater does whenever they score goal (a drive-by by their bench). (Top)

–The Baltimore Orioles are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays, and some members of the Orioles roster took the opportunity to show their support for the Washington Capitals in their playoff series against the Maple Leafs. (Sportsnet)

–Here’s a weird story. One Pittsburgh Penguins fan was stabbed in the head during Game 1 of their series against Columbus, but the fan refused medical attention until the game was over. Now that’s loyalty. (The Guardian)

–The Toronto Maple Leafs gave the Washington Capitals a good scare, but the Presidents’ Trophy winners found a way to overcome a two-goal deficit to win in overtime. Check out the highlights from Game 1 of the series:

–Baseball was obviously a huge part of Yogi Berra’s life, but as his granddaughter points out, the hall of famer also loved hockey. “Like all the kids on The Hill, Grampa played many sports growing up, and told stories of taping newspapers to his shins to play roller hockey. On days when the minor-league St. Louis Flyers had home games, after school or an early shift at the shoe factory, Grampa would nap in the afternoon to make sure he could stay awake to make the trip to the rink. It was there, watching the Flyers, that Grampa fell in love with hockey, and where he later fell in love with my Grammy Carmen; Grampa took her to a hockey game on their first date, in the winter of 1947.” (NHL.com)

–NHL teams aren’t shying away from bringing former head coaches back for a second stint. Anaheim did it with Randy Carlyle, Montreal did it with Claude Julien and the Stars have brought back Ken Hitchcock. Is there another coach that will return to his old stomping grounds? The Buffalo News’ Mike Harrington wonders if it’s time for the Sabres to bring back Lindy Ruff. Harrington writes: “You have to at least wonder if there’s thoughts here of a Ruff reunion if (Dan) Bylsma is shown the door. Pegula loves Ruff and is known to have hated the way things ended in 2013. Pegula loves winning the press conference too and it would be just like him to go make this kind of move.” (Buffalo News)

–At just 19 years old, Auston Matthews has become the cornerstone of the Maple Leafs franchise. He’s a big reason why the Leafs are back in the playoffs this spring, but it’s easy to forget he’s still just a teenager.

“You get pretty tired during the season and, yeah, the takeout containers kind of start filling up.

“But I think I’m pretty responsible with that kind of stuff. I know my parents will come in and clean up as much as they can. There’s a fine line, I guess, between what they think is clean and what I think is clean.” (ESPN)

Jake Allen’s turnaround has been remarkable

Apr 14, 2017

He was better in February, and brilliant in March.

Now he’s the hottest goalie in the NHL, coming off a 51-save triumph Wednesday in Minnesota.

Not bad for a guy who was so messed up mentally that his coach left him at home for a road trip in January.

Indeed, it’s been quite the roller-coaster season for Blues goalie Jake Allen — even if he won’t admit the full extent of it.

“It was three weeks for me that was real tough, but other than that I thought I had a really good year,” Allen told reporters after he stole Game 1 for St. Louis.

It was more than three weeks, Jake.

Allen’s save percentage was .903 in November, and .892 in December. By that point, he was already upset about his numbers. Then January hit and things really went south. That month he finished with a ghastly .841 save percentage, and head coach Ken Hitchcock was fired on the first day of February.

It may not be a coincidence that Allen’s numbers improved the moment Mike Yeo took over behind the bench.

“Hitch had a short leash, probably shorter than most coaches in the league,” Allen told the Post-Dispatch at the end of the regular season. “That’s just the way he is; he was never going to change. That wasn’t something that I was going to be able to talk him out of.”

And Yeo?

“He tells you what he wants out of you and it’s pretty straightforward,” Allen said. “I really respect that and he’s a guy that I love to play for. He always comes to the rink with the right mindset, the right attitude, and it rubs off on us. It rubs off on me.”

Game 2 of the Blues-Wild series goes tonight in Minnesota.

Report: Vancouver interested in ex-Canuck Lowry for coaching staff

Apr 14, 2017

Dave Lowry, the veteran NHLer that’s spent the last five years in WHL Victoria, could be on his way back to the bigs.

Per Chek News and Victoria Sports News, Lowry has been in talks with the Vancouver Canucks about joining the club in a coaching capacity. Since it’s believed AHL Utica bench boss Travis Green is the leading candidate to replace the recently dismissed Willie Desjardins, there are rumblings Lowry could come aboard as Green’s assistant, or possibly his replacement with the Comets.

(It’s worth noting that, in addition to firing Desjardins, the Canucks also cut ties with veteran assistants Perry Pearn and Doug Lidster.)

Lowry has ties Vancouver. He was drafted by the Canucks in 1983, and spent three years with the organization. During that time, he was teammates with Jim Benning — the club’s current GM — as well as Stan Smyl, who currently serves as Vancouver’s director of player development.

Recently, Lowry has expressed an interest in returning to the NHL. He was Brent Sutter’s assistant in Calgary for three years before taking the WHL gig.

“I’m not in a hurry to go anywhere. But like anybody, I like to explore opportunities. If one came up, I would have to look at it,” Lowry said, per the Times-Colonist. “I aspire to the next level. At some point, I would like to get back to the NHL.”

The 52-year-old could soon be there. Chek News noted that, unlike previous years, Lowry left Victoria immediately following his exit interviews last week. Traditionally, he stuck around to tend to various club matters and business.

Lowry is regarded as one of the best active coaches on the junior circuit. Last year, he captured the WHL’s coach of the year award and, two years ago, was an assistant coach on the Canadian team that captured gold at the world juniors.

 

A rough Game 1 for Schmaltz, who needs to be better

Apr 14, 2017

Nick Schmaltz‘s first NHL playoff game could’ve gone better.

The 21-year-old rookie was on the ice for the Nashville Predators’ only goal last night in Chicago, and he could’ve done a better job to stop it.

The goal ended up being the winner in a 1-0 Blackhawks defeat, and Schmaltz found himself demoted to the fourth line for much of the remainder of the game.

As you can see in the replay, Schmaltz failed to check Ryan Johansen at the blue line, taking out linemate Richard Panik in the process. Johansen was then able to get a pass to Filip Forsberg, who one-timed it for Viktor Arvidsson to tip home.

Now, granted, it was only one game. Nothing to panic about. Schmaltz will probably be back with Panik and Jonathan Toews for Game 2.

But it’s worth monitoring, because the chemistry that Schmaltz found with Toews and Panik was one of the good stories this season for the Blackhawks, who searched for much of the year for a left winger to play with their captain.

Another rookie, Tanner Kero, replaced Schmaltz last night, and Kero acquitted himself fairly well.

Bottom line: whoever ends up filling the spot alongside Toews and Panik will need to be good, otherwise it could be a problem for the ‘Hawks.

Despite Game 1 loss, Flames know they can go toe-to-toe with Ducks

Apr 14, 2017

It was a frustrating way to lose Game 1.

The Calgary Flames found themselves up 2-1 midway through the second period. Things were looking good, but it all fell apart pretty quickly.

Thanks to two goals in less than four minutes by Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg, the Ducks went into the second intermission with a 3-2 lead and never looked back.

But despite dropping their 28th consecutive game in Anaheim, the Flames came away from last night’s loss knowing they could go toe-to-toe with the top team in the Pacific Division.

“We’re frustrated,” Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said, per the OC Register. “Our discipline tonight hurt us, but we’re right there. We can play with these guys. We know we can. Certain moments in the game, we had looks. Good looks to go up by two.

“We didn’t score. Then they get a break and come down and score.”

As Giordano mentioned, discipline was also a huge issue for them in Game 1. Calgary gave Anaheim seven power play opportunities (Dougie Hamilton led the way with six penalty minutes), and the Ducks converted on two of them. When you lose 3-2, giving up two power play goals is a big deal.

Game 2 will go Saturday night in Anaheim.