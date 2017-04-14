Penguins to hold moment of silence for Dan Rooney

Pittsburgh sports fans will have the opportunity tonight to honor one of the most beloved owners in pro sports history.

Dan Rooney passed away yesterday at the age of 84. A moment of silence to remember the longtime Steelers owner will be held prior to Game 2 of the Penguin-Blues Jackets series at PPG Paints Arena.

David Morehouse, the Penguins’ president and CEO, said Rooney “personified everything that’s good about Pittsburgh.

“He was committed, humble, hard-working, loyal and never forgot where he came from,” Morehouse told the Post-Gazette. “He’s an example for all of us in how he lived his life and how he ran a sports team, which I think is one of the most successful sports teams in the history of sports.”

Penguins owner Mario Lemieux added, “Mr. Rooney was an amazing man who made such tremendous contributions to the NFL, the City of Pittsburgh and the people of our community. I feel very fortunate to have known him. He impacted many of our lives, and he left a legacy that makes us all proud to be Pittsburghers.”

Rooney’s father, Art, founded the Steelers, and also used his influence to help the city land the Penguins in the 1967 expansion.