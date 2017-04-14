Oilers need to ‘stay out of the box’ against Sharks

It was a spirited Edmonton team that made its long-awaited return to the playoffs.
Perhaps a bit too spirited.
The aggressive Oilers ended up shorthanded six times against the Sharks, whose comeback Wednesday started with a power-play goal early in the second period.
It wasn’t just the goal that hurt the Oilers, either. It was all the time they had to spend on the kill.
“We went over why the game turned, and it’s pretty simple,” forward Jordan Eberle said, per the Edmonton Journal. “We got caught a lot with long shifts and just didn’t have any energy. You get a guy like Brent Burns spending 10 minutes on the power play, it’s not going to help your cause.”
The Oilers led 2-0 after 20 minutes of Game 1. But the Sharks were in control from the second period onward, and they eventually won it, 3-2, in overtime.
Game 2 goes tonight in Edmonton.
“We’ve got to stay out of the box,” said Eberle.
Kenny Agostino is the AHL’s most valuable player for 2016-17.
Agostino has 24 goals and 59 assists in 65 games for the Chicago Wolves. A 24-year-old winger, his 83 points are by far the most in the league, and the Wolves still have a couple of games left in their regular season.
Agostino also played seven games for the St. Louis Blues this season, managing one goal and two assists while he was up.
Of note, he can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Read more: Agostino to get ‘good chance’ to prove he can produce for Blues
Here are the last 10 recipients of the AHL’s MVP award:
Boston’s depleted defense looks like it’ll be thinned out even more.
On Friday, B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy said that d-man Colin Miller would be unlikely for tomorrow’s Game 2 against the Sens, and ruled out top center David Krejci for a second straight contest.
Krejci’s absence doesn’t come as a surprise. As mentioned, he sat out Wednesday’s series-opening victory and has yet to return to practice while dealing with an upper-body injury.
Miller’s absence comes after he was knocked out of Game 1 on a hit from Sens d-man Mark Borowiecki. That injury came with fellow blueliners Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo already on the shelf, meaning the Bruins are now looking at a potential six-man defense comprised of Zdeno Chara, Charlie McAvoy, Adam McQuaid, John-Michael Liles, Kevan Miller and Joe Morrow.
Morrow is the likely candidate to replace Miller, if the latter is indeed ruled out. It’ll be a tall ask of the 24-year-old, who hasn’t played since Jan. 22.
That said, Cassidy hasn’t ruled out recalling a blueliner from AHL Providence.
Pittsburgh sports fans will have the opportunity tonight to honor one of the most beloved owners in pro sports history.
Dan Rooney passed away yesterday at the age of 84. A moment of silence to remember the longtime Steelers owner will be held prior to Game 2 of the Penguin-Blues Jackets series at PPG Paints Arena.
David Morehouse, the Penguins’ president and CEO, said Rooney “personified everything that’s good about Pittsburgh.
“He was committed, humble, hard-working, loyal and never forgot where he came from,” Morehouse told the Post-Gazette. “He’s an example for all of us in how he lived his life and how he ran a sports team, which I think is one of the most successful sports teams in the history of sports.”
Penguins owner Mario Lemieux added, “Mr. Rooney was an amazing man who made such tremendous contributions to the NFL, the City of Pittsburgh and the people of our community. I feel very fortunate to have known him. He impacted many of our lives, and he left a legacy that makes us all proud to be Pittsburghers.”
Rooney’s father, Art, founded the Steelers, and also used his influence to help the city land the Penguins in the 1967 expansion.
There will be a new look for the Blues tonight in Game 2 of their series against Minnesota.
Head coach Mike Yeo will make a couple of changes to the lineup that won — but was badly out-shot — in overtime on Wednesday night. On defense, Roberto Bortuzzo will replace Jordan Schmaltz and, at forward, it looks like Zach Sanford will replace Jori Lehtera.
Lehtera played 16:53 against the Wild two nights ago, while Schmaltz played just 9:18.
The one piece St. Louis really hoped to return won’t get back in. Paul Stastny, who missed the final few weeks of the regular season with a lower-body injury, didn’t travel to Minnesota for Game 2 (after missing Game 1).
Related: A remarkable turnaround for Jake Allen