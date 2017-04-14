Lineup changes for Blues, but Stastny remains out

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

There will be a new look for the Blues tonight in Game 2 of their series against Minnesota.

Head coach Mike Yeo will make a couple of changes to the lineup that won — but was badly out-shot — in overtime on Wednesday night. On defense, Roberto Bortuzzo will replace Jordan Schmaltz and, at forward, it looks like Zach Sanford will replace Jori Lehtera.

Lehtera played 16:53 against the Wild two nights ago, while Schmaltz played just 9:18.

The one piece St. Louis really hoped to return won’t get back in. Paul Stastny, who missed the final few weeks of the regular season with a lower-body injury, didn’t travel to Minnesota for Game 2 (after missing Game 1).

