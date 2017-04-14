Despite Game 1 loss, Flames know they can go toe-to-toe with Ducks

It was a frustrating way to lose Game 1.

The Calgary Flames found themselves up 2-1 midway through the second period. Things were looking good, but it all fell apart pretty quickly.

Thanks to two goals in less than four minutes by Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg, the Ducks went into the second intermission with a 3-2 lead and never looked back.

But despite dropping their 28th consecutive game in Anaheim, the Flames came away from last night’s loss knowing they could go toe-to-toe with the top team in the Pacific Division.

“We’re frustrated,” Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said, per the OC Register. “Our discipline tonight hurt us, but we’re right there. We can play with these guys. We know we can. Certain moments in the game, we had looks. Good looks to go up by two.

“We didn’t score. Then they get a break and come down and score.”

As Giordano mentioned, discipline was also a huge issue for them in Game 1. Calgary gave Anaheim seven power play opportunities (Dougie Hamilton led the way with six penalty minutes), and the Ducks converted on two of them. When you lose 3-2, giving up two power play goals is a big deal.

Game 2 will go Saturday night in Anaheim.