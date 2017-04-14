Crosby’s three point night helps Penguins take 2-0 series lead

Through the first two games of their series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Columbus Blue Jackets have tried to play their physical brand of hockey.
So far it is not working.
The Penguins were 4-1 winners on Friday night to take a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Columbus on Sunday.
Marc-Andre Fleury was rock solid in net once again for the Penguins, stopping 39 of the 40 shots he faced in his second game replacing the injured Matt Murray.
For as strong as Fleury was, the difference in this game was the Penguins’ top line of Sidney Crosby, Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel. The Blue Jackets had no answer for that trio at any point on Friday and seemed to be bleeding chances against every time they were on the ice. Crosby himself accounted for three points in the win, scoring the game’s first goal off of a Sergei Bobrovsky turnover and then setting up the Penguins’ next two goals.
His first assist came on a two-on-one rush to set up Guentzel just 50 seconds after Columbus had tied the game at one on a Brandon Saad goal.
He helped put the game away early in the third period when he set up an Evgeni Malkin goal.
That goal came after a penalty to Brandon Dubinsky had expired. Dubinsky was penalized for roughing at the end of the second period during, giving the Penguins a power play to open the third period. Things got heated again late in the third period when Columbus’ Matt Calvert cross-checked Tom Kuhnhackl so hard it broke his stick. He could be facing supplementary discipline heading into Game 3.
This game continued Columbus’ recent struggles offensively, and was the 9th time in the past 15 games they have failed to score more than two goals in a game.
The nominations are in, and we have a Top Four for Kraft Hockeyville.
Watch the video above for more information on the two rinks that made it in the East and the two that will represent the West region.
The two East finalists can be seen here while the two West rinks that made it to the Top Four are:
Pepsi Ice Center: Bloomington, IL
“Hockey is for everyone” at this rink, which serves hockey players of many age groups and skill levels.
Bloomington Ice Garden: Bloomington, MN
It makes sense to see “watch out for flying pucks” on the walls when you consider some of the talent cultivated at this rink, including some (now-bearded) fellow named Brent Burns.
To find out more, including details regarding prizes and individual vignettes for each location, visit krafthockeyville.com.
There are few players in the NHL that are more electrifying with the puck on their stick than Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson.
He showed why in the the third period of Saturday’s playoff game against the Boston Boston Bruins.
Just two minutes after Chris Wideman scored to bring the Senators to within a single goal, Karlsson set up Derrick Brassard for the game-tying goal with a sensational play that saw him win possession of the puck, skate it the width of the ice along the blue line, then freeze everyone as he set up Brassard for the equalizer.
It was a nice redemption for Karlsson and Brassard because they had a heated exchange (a very one-sided exchange) on the bench earlier in the game. Shortly after the Senators gave up a shorthanded goal to Tim Schaller, Karlsson was spotted shouting in Brassard’s direction.
Based on their reaction to the game-tying goal, they quickly put it behind them.
The nominations are in, and we have a Top Four for Kraft Hockeyville.
Watch the video above for more information on the two rinks that made it in the East and the two that will represent the West region.
The two East rinks that made it to the Top Four are:
Ira S. Wilson Ice Arena: Geneseo, NY
A building that’s stood for more than 50 years is beginning to show its age.
The Rostraver Ice Garden: Belle Vernon, PA
Eight months after the roof collapsed back in 2010, the community made sure this busy rink was up and running again. Even so, this is another building that could use some upgrades.
To find out more, including details regarding prizes and individual vignettes for each location, visit krafthockeyville.com.
After a slow start to Game 2 of their first-round series on Saturday, the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators had a pretty chaotic three minute stretch in the second period that saw the teams combine for three goals.
Just one minute after Drew Stafford struck first to give the Bruins the lead, Ottawa’s Clark MacArthur scored his first goal since returning to the lineup following his recovery from a concussion to tie the game at one. The excitement in Ottawa lasted for just a couple of minutes because only two minutes after that Senators goalie Craig Anderson ventured out his net to play the puck, turned it over, and was badly caught out of position allowing Tim Schaller to help Boston regain the lead.
You can see the sequence in the video above.
Patrice Bergeron added another goal for the Bruins later in the period to give them a 3-1 lead.