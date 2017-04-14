Bruins swap backups by bringing in Subban, but Rask should be fine

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

At the moment, the Boston Bruins recalling a goalie on an “emergency basis” isn’t anywhere near as bad as it sounds.

That’s how the move is labeled as the Bruins bring up Malcolm Subban and demote Zane McIntyre to the AHL on Friday, but the move could easily be just to get McIntyre some seasoning.

The Bruins face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, and reporters such as NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin indicate that this isn’t a bad sign for Tuukka Rask. It likely comes down to who will back up Rask’s backup.

Considering all of the bad injury news for the Bruins lately, this seems instead to be more of a paperwork move.

In case you’re wondering about Subban’s development as the 24th pick of the 2012 NHL Draft, he’s been solid in the AHL … just not as impressive as McIntyre at that level.

Subban: 11-14-1 with a respectable .917 save percentage in 32 games with Providence; allowed one goal on 13 shots in an abbreviated NHL appearance.

McIntyre: .935 save percentage with 21-4-1 record in AHL; 0-4-1 with .858 save percentage in shaky NHL showings.

It’s promising that McIntyre’s been so solid with Providence, but judging by his struggles with the big club, the narrative that the Bruins are going “Rask or bust” still fits regardless of who suits up as the No. 2 for now.