Blues put Wild in big 2-0 bind with slim Game 2 win

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Things felt different for the Minnesota Wild with Bruce Boudreau in charge. Veterans and young players alike have flourished. A team that consistently fell in bubble positions flirted with a Central Division title.

Unfortunately for Minnesota, things are all-too-familiar for the Wild and their postseason-cursed coach so far.

The Wild dominated much of Game 1, yet they lost to the Blues in overtime. Game 2 was a tighter affair with St. Louis succeeding 2-1, taking a 2-0 series lead as a few narratives carried over:

Zach Parise seems to be the only player who can score against Jake Allen, who remains on top of his game. They haven’t been able to best him at even-strength, either.

Joel Edmundson is turning into a sniper with two big goals in as many games.

Edmundson has seven goals in his NHL career; 3 are in postseason. — Tom Timmermann (@tomtimm) April 15, 2017

Did we mention that Jake Allen is on fire? Yeah, but it’s probably worth another reference. After looking like a Vezina-caliber goalie through February and March, it sure looks like St. Louis’ unquestioned No. 1 starter is carrying over that strong play into the April contests that mean the most.

It’s probably unfair to say that Devan Dubnyk has been bad … but he hasn’t been good enough, with such a small margin of error.

Dubnyk: "It's disappointing…both games are one shot difference. We need to get the next one and that's or focus." #mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) April 15, 2017

Playoff hockey involves tight-checking affairs and hot streaks for goalies, something that Boudreau’s teams have suffered through before. With the series shifting to St. Louis for Games 3 and 4, it sure looks dire for the Wild at the moment.

They’ll need moments like Jaden Schwartz‘s late game-winner to start going their way, but will it happen too late (much like Charlie Coyle‘s would-be 2-2 tally)?

Things can change, but the answers seem familiar and unpleasant for Boudreau and the Wild so far.