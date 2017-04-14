Agostino earns AHL MVP honors

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kenny Agostino is the AHL’s most valuable player for 2016-17.

Agostino has 24 goals and 59 assists in 65 games for the Chicago Wolves. A 24-year-old winger, his 83 points are by far the most in the league, and the Wolves still have a couple of games left in their regular season.

Agostino also played seven games for the St. Louis Blues this season, managing one goal and two assists while he was up.

Of note, he can become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Here are the last 10 recipients of the AHL’s MVP award: